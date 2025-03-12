Tech Update Of The Day: Apple Arcade's April Expansion, GlobalLogic Unveils VelocityAI

-> Apple Arcade Unveils Stellar Spring Lineup with Six New Games
This April Apple Arcade is adding 6 new games to its mix, including Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE from Bandai Namco, an all-new game in the Katamari series after 8 years, and Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve from Taito Corporation with a bunch of old-school and modern shooter modes. Plus, Puzzies is a new puzzle game from Lykke Studios; RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ from Atari; The Game of Life 2+ from Marmalade Game Studio; and Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ from StoryToys, where fun meets a little STEM learning. Apple Arcade just keeps on refreshing its games with these new features and updates on the existing titles.
-> GlobalLogic Unveils VelocityAI to Revolutionize AI-Powered Business Transformation
March 11, 2025—India: GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, has launched VelocityAI, an AI-powered service suite that helps businesses accelerate innovation, reduce costs up to 20%, and streamline processes.
VelocityAI combines AI, digital, and human expertise to boost productivity by 30% and reduce time-to-market by 25%. It has solutions for automated testing, DevOps optimization, and maintenance reduction, with enterprise-grade security and compliance.
"VelocityAI lets businesses scale AI-powered solutions with security and flexibility," said Sumit Sood, COO, GlobalLogic.
Clients across industries—from healthcare to software—are already seeing big results.
Pokémon GO’s Festival of Colors back with style, surprises, and Pikachu in a Kurta
Pokémon GO Festival of Colors is back with a fresh edition in India and globally. Get set to color the town with your choice of colors. It will go live on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM local time (IST in India) and continue until Monday, March 17, at 8:00 PM local time (IST in India). Pikachu wearing a kurta will make a special visit to participate in the celebrations. We all are excited as the festival of colours is likely to paint Indian roads with bright colors and joyful festivities. Trainers across the globe will get the chance to take advantage of engaging surprises and delightful in-game activities this year. This will include unique Pokémon encounters, suspenseful benefits, and festive festivities.
But wait, there's more—with regionally themed bonuses. This year's Festival of Colors is bringing the party for Indian trainers. Get ready to participate in special Branching Timed Research, aid the adorable kurta-wearing Pikachu during one-star raids, and receive bonus Candy for each Pokémon caught within a raid. These additional surprises are designed to enrich your Pokémon GO adventure with even more color, courage, and reward than ever. Now whether you're spinning PokéStops in your area or meeting up with friends for epic battles.