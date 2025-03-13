Tech Update of the Day: BGMI 3.7 Update Live, Apple WebKit Zero-Day, AMD Ryzen 9 X3D Unleashed

BGMI 3.7 Update Rolls Out on March 13 – Download Links Live Now!
Get ready, gamers! The long-awaited BGMI 3.7 update has now been released on March 13, packed with new features, skins, and gameplay stability! This update will be live on both Android and iOS, with downloading links currently available. The update will improve the battle royale experience even more with new weapons, improved mechanics, and in-game events.
Expect enhanced graphics and smoother performance along with bug fixes for better gameplay. So, what are you waiting for? Go download the latest version. It's time to enter the world of BGMI!
-
Mar 13, 2025 15:09 IST
ALOGIC to Showcase Cutting-Edge Displays at Convergence India 2025
ALOGIC is set to unveil its latest range of high-performance displays and connectivity solutions at the 32nd Convergence India Expo 2025.
The company will provide an exclusive first look at its Clarity 5K Touch Screen Monitor, the first of its kind with MacOS-compatible touch functionality. Other highlights include Clarity 4K and 5K UHD monitors, ultra-wide Edge 34” and 40” QHD screens, and the Echelon Keyboard & Mouse series. ALOGIC will also present its latest USB-C hubs, docking stations, and the Unite Wireless Presenter.
Visitors can experience hands-on demonstrations at Booth A165, Hall 1, from March 19–21 at Bharat Mandapam.
-
Mar 13, 2025 10:44 IST
AMD Unleashes Ryzen 9 X3D Power!
AMD unveiled the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D priced at $699 and $599, respectively. The newer series come with second-generation 3D V-Cache Technology for better gaming and content creation.
Besides providing for higher frame rates, lower latencies, and more overall efficiency, they elevate performance to an amazing new stage. Gamers and creators will feel next-level lickety-split speed thanks to the latest AMD invention.
-
Mar 13, 2025 10:19 IST
Apple WebKit Zero-Day Vulnerability Exploited – Update Now!
Apple has released emergency security updates for the WebKit zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2025-24201), which is being actively exploited by high-profile attacks. This out-of-bounds write flaw is a critical bug that allows web content to step outside the Web Content sandbox and, in theory, gain unauthorized access.
The update will cover iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Safari, watchOS, and tvOS. These are being exploited in targeted attacks, especially on older iOS versions, so they are asking users to update now to stop their devices from getting hit by this newly found vulnerability.