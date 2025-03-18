Tech Update Of The Day: One UI 7 Launches April 7

-> Samsung Announces One UI 7 Rollout Starting April 7
Samsung has announced that One UI 7 will start rolling out on April 7 with AI-powered features for a more seamless experience. The update will first be available on the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Z Flip6 and then expand to other Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the coming weeks.
Smarter AI, More Customization
One UI 7 brings a new design with simpler home screens, upgraded widgets, and a customizable lock screen. The Now Bar gives you real-time updates without unlocking your device, AI Select makes creating GIFs from videos a breeze, and Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, and Audio Eraser make you more creative and productive.
Deeper Google Gemini Integration
The update also improves voice interaction with Google Gemini. You can search settings with natural language or ask for nearby recommendations with just a voice command.
-
Mar 18, 2025 17:14 IST
Deloitte and CleverTap Partner to Drive AI-Powered Customer Engagement
Deloitte and CleverTap have announced a partnership that aims to drive customer engagement using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven automation and real-time analytics. Through this strategic alliance, businesses will be able to optimize the engagement of their customers, improve retention, and take data-led decisions across sectors such as retail, BFSI, and e-commerce.
Combining CleverTap’s AI engagement platform and Deloitte’s digital strategy expertise can help enterprises personalize and streamline marketing workflows and drive operational efficiency. According to Anand Jain, co-founder of CleverTap, “This partnership will ensure organizations win with AI-led, scalable solutions.”
-
Mar 18, 2025 17:05 IST
Genesys Unveils AI Tools to Boost Efficiency and CX
On March 18, 2025, Genesys launched AI-enabled supervisor solutions at the Bengaluru event that can improve efficiency, employee performance, and customer experience. Two new tools can monitor multiple employees at once and help with decision-making. Using AI for quality evaluation can save organizations up to 38% in administrative costs. “We are re-inventing workforce management with AI automation,” says Olivier Jouve, Chief Product Officer, Genesys.
These are now available to streamline operations and optimize workforce engagement and compliance. Genesys is helping businesses use AI to offer more intelligent and personalized experiences, changing the game in AI.
-
Mar 18, 2025 16:47 IST
Cloudflare Unveils Industry’s First Quantum-Safe Zero Trust Solution
India, March 17, 2025 The Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution is exclusively cloud-native and quantum-safe. This is the first instance of such a thing in the industry. Through the use of post-quantum cryptography, the latest facility will safeguard web communications. At present, firms may secure web traffic against quantum proliferation. In 2025, support for all IP protocols will be available in Cloudflare’s Zero Trust Access, which bluntly states this. To streamline adoption, customers won’t have to upgrade individual solutions.
Organizations are vulnerable to their communications being stored now and decrypted later due to threats caused by quantum computers, and Cloudflare’s solution defends against that. Cloudflare’s CEO Matthew Prince said, “We’re making post-quantum security the new baseline.” With Cloudflare’s Zero Trust, firms can now easily switch over to quantum-safe encryption.
-
Mar 18, 2025 16:44 IST
ViewSonic Expands High-Brightness Projector Lineup in India
March 18, 2025 - New Delhi, India: ViewSonic has launched the Luminous Superior series in India which brighten up spaces with high brightness laser projectors. There are four models in the series, LSC801WU, LSC601WU, LS950-4K, and LS901-4K, with 5,500 to 8,000 ANSI lumens and 4K HDR support. Lamp-free, with a 30,000-hour threshold life, these are suitable for public spaces like auditoriums, museums, or commercial properties. Projectors can be installed flexibly and LAN-controlled. ViewSonic is looking to digitally transform the education and commercial sectors. "We are committed to performance and sustainability," says Muneer Ahmad, VP Sales & Marketing, ViewSonic.