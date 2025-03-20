Tech Update Of The Day: Microsoft Upgrades Gamepad Typing!

Microsoft Unveils Game-Changing Gamepad Keyboard for Windows 11
Tired of the slow, clunky on-screen keyboard when using an Xbox controller? Microsoft has heard your frustration loud and clear! The tech giant is rolling out a brand-new gamepad keyboard layout for Windows 11, making controller-based typing faster and more intuitive.
🎮 What’s New?
✅ Faster Navigation – Say goodbye to sluggish letter-hunting!
✅ Smart Button Mapping – X = Backspace, Y = Spacebar, Menu = Enter.
✅ Optimized Layout – Vertically aligned keys for smoother typing.
The feature was first tested in beta last September and is now available in the Windows 11 Release Preview. Expect it on your system soon! Ready to level up your typing? 🔥
Mar 20, 2025 11:46 IST
Codingal & HPE Announce HPE CodeWars 2025 India Edition
Codingal, India’s leading coding and AI platform for K-12 students, has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to host the fifth online edition of HPE CodeWars 2025, India’s premier high school coding competition. Set for April 13, the event will see 20,000+ students tackle 26 real-world coding challenges in C, C++, Java, and Python, with prizes worth INR 1,50,000. Aimed at fostering innovation and problem-solving, past winners have gained recognition at MIT, IITs, and global coding contests. Register now at Codingal to participate in this ultimate coding challenge.