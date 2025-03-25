Tech Update Of The Day: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch: Price & Specs Revealed

Subscribe

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch: Price & Specs Revealed

PCQ Bureau
Tech Update of the Day

-> Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Launch in April: Premium Build, High-End Cameras, and More 

Samsung

Samsung is set to expand its flagship Galaxy S25 series with the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, expected to launch on April 16, 2025. This new addition boasts an ultra-thin 5.84mm design, a titanium frame, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Pricing & Availability
The S25 Edge is anticipated to be priced between €1,200–€1,400 (Rs 1,13,000–Rs 1,31,900), positioning it between the S25+ and the S25 Ultra in Samsung’s lineup. Sales are expected to begin in early May.

Key Features & Specifications

  • Display & Build: Ultra-thin design with a premium titanium build

  • Performance: Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

  • Camera: 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 12MP front camera

  • Battery: 3,900mAh battery optimized for efficiency

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4v for seamless wireless experience

With its sleek build, high-end cameras, and powerful processor, the Galaxy S25 Edge aims to be a standout option in Samsung’s premium lineup.

  • Mar 25, 2025 12:26 IST

    COLORFUL Launches CVN B850I GAMING FROZEN Mini-ITX Motherboard

    COLORFUL Introduces CVN B850I GAMING FROZEN Motherboard

    COLORFUL introduces the CVN B850I GAMING FROZEN, a high-performance mini-ITX motherboard designed for AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 Series processors. Featuring a 9+2+1 power phase, PCIe 5.0 support, 8000MHz DDR5 compatibility, and Wi-Fi 6E, it offers cutting-edge performance in a compact form. Its dedicated PCIe 5.0 M.2 heatsink and CNC composite cooling grooves enhance thermal efficiency. With an intuitive CVN BIOS, X3D Gaming Mode, and Low-Latency Mode, it’s ideal for gamers and enthusiasts.



  • Mar 25, 2025 12:23 IST

    Indian Air Force Adopts BLE Tech for Smart Tool Tracking, Partners with IG Defence

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) is integrating cutting-edge Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to revolutionize tool tracking and airbase security. In a strategic move under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, IAF has signed a contract with IG Defence and Aerospace to deploy an AI-driven BLE Tool Tracking System.

    This advanced system, backed by IoT and real-time analytics, minimizes Foreign Object Debris (FOD) risks and automates inventory management. Piloted at Gwalior Airbase, it will enhance efficiency across airbases, ensuring precise tracking and reducing operational downtime for mission-critical maintenance.



  • Mar 25, 2025 10:21 IST

    WhatsApp to Introduce Spotify Music Sharing in Status Updates

    Whatsapp

    WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users share Spotify songs directly in their Status updates. Currently in beta testing (Android 2.25.8.3), the feature is expected to roll out soon for iOS and Android users.

    Key Features:

    • Quick Sharing: A new "Status" option in Spotify’s share menu for instant posting.

    • Song Preview: Displays track title, artist name, and album cover in the status update.

    • End-to-End Encryption: Ensures privacy for shared music updates.

    Much like Instagram Stories, this update will make it easier to recommend songs with a single tap. While there’s no official release date, the feature is expected in the coming weeks after further beta refinements.



