Tech Update Of The Day: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch: Price & Specs Revealed

-> Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Launch in April: Premium Build, High-End Cameras, and More
Samsung is set to expand its flagship Galaxy S25 series with the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, expected to launch on April 16, 2025. This new addition boasts an ultra-thin 5.84mm design, a titanium frame, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
Pricing & Availability
The S25 Edge is anticipated to be priced between €1,200–€1,400 (Rs 1,13,000–Rs 1,31,900), positioning it between the S25+ and the S25 Ultra in Samsung’s lineup. Sales are expected to begin in early May.
Key Features & Specifications
Display & Build: Ultra-thin design with a premium titanium build
Performance: Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Camera: 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 12MP front camera
Battery: 3,900mAh battery optimized for efficiency
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4v for seamless wireless experience
With its sleek build, high-end cameras, and powerful processor, the Galaxy S25 Edge aims to be a standout option in Samsung’s premium lineup.
Mar 25, 2025 12:26 IST
COLORFUL Launches CVN B850I GAMING FROZEN Mini-ITX Motherboard
COLORFUL introduces the CVN B850I GAMING FROZEN, a high-performance mini-ITX motherboard designed for AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 Series processors. Featuring a 9+2+1 power phase, PCIe 5.0 support, 8000MHz DDR5 compatibility, and Wi-Fi 6E, it offers cutting-edge performance in a compact form. Its dedicated PCIe 5.0 M.2 heatsink and CNC composite cooling grooves enhance thermal efficiency. With an intuitive CVN BIOS, X3D Gaming Mode, and Low-Latency Mode, it’s ideal for gamers and enthusiasts.
Mar 25, 2025 12:23 IST
Indian Air Force Adopts BLE Tech for Smart Tool Tracking, Partners with IG Defence
Mar 25, 2025 10:21 IST
WhatsApp to Introduce Spotify Music Sharing in Status Updates
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users share Spotify songs directly in their Status updates. Currently in beta testing (Android 2.25.8.3), the feature is expected to roll out soon for iOS and Android users.
Key Features:
Quick Sharing: A new "Status" option in Spotify’s share menu for instant posting.
Song Preview: Displays track title, artist name, and album cover in the status update.
End-to-End Encryption: Ensures privacy for shared music updates.
Much like Instagram Stories, this update will make it easier to recommend songs with a single tap. While there’s no official release date, the feature is expected in the coming weeks after further beta refinements.
