Tech Update of the Day: OpenAI Goes Visual, Microsoft Goes Future—Big Shifts from GPT-4o & Windows 11

Stay updated with the latest tech news and gaming! From smartphone launches to AI breakthroughs, software updates, and gadget trends—get your daily dose of top tech updates in one place.

author-image
PCQ Bureau
Updated On
New Update
Tech Update Of The Day

Tech Update Of The Day

-> OpenAI Makes Powerful GPT-4o Image Creation Free for All ChatGPT Users

OpenAI just leveled up ChatGPT—image generation is now built directly into GPT-4o and free for everyone. Whether you’re a marketer, designer, or just curious, you can now create stunning, context-aware visuals by simply chatting. GPT-4o understands prompts, renders text accurately, and keeps style consistent across edits. It even uses uploaded images for inspiration. From dream characters to restaurant menus, the possibilities are wild.

Let your words paint pictures—literally.

Microsoft Begins Dev Channel Testing for Windows 11 25H2

Microsoft

Microsoft has kicked off internal testing for Windows 11 version 25H2 in the Dev Channel, starting with build 26200. This release introduces key platform updates previously limited to the Canary Channel—critical for upcoming Snapdragon X2 SoC support. These changes align with the Germanium platform used in version 24H2, suggesting a shared base that allows for unified servicing and faster feature rollouts across both versions. While 25H2 hasn’t been officially announced, these builds lay the foundation for a smoother, more efficient upgrade path later this year.

📌 Developers, keep an eye on the Dev Channel—big shifts are coming.

 

  • Mar 26, 2025 12:57 IST

    Lexar Expands Professional SILVER Card Lineup in India

    Lexar Silver Series

    National, 25th March 2025 – Lexar has introduced the Professional SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ UHS-I Card and Professional SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card in India, offering 205MB/s read and 150MB/s write speeds with V30-rated 4K 60fps recording. Engineered for photographers, videographers, and gamers, these cards ensure durability with resistance to drops, shocks, extreme temperatures, and more. The SILVER series supports DJI drones, GoPro, Nintendo consoles, and Steam Deck. Prices start at Rs 1,400 (64GB) to Rs 20,000 (1TB). Available at leading retailers and e-commerce platforms.



