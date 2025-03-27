Tech Update of the Day: Google’s Gemini 2.5 & Deloitte-Zoho’s Digital Push

-> Google DeepMind Unveils Gemini 2.5, Its Most Advanced AI Yet
Google DeepMind has launched Gemini 2.5, calling it its “most intelligent AI model” to date. Designed as a “thinking model”, it enhances reasoning, accuracy, and decision-making. Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental leads benchmarks in math, science, and coding, securing the top spot on the LMArena leaderboard. It excels in AI-assisted coding, achieving 63.8% on SWE-Bench Verified and generating executable code from a single-line prompt. With a 1-million-token context window, expanding to 2 million, it processes vast datasets. Available in Google AI Studio, it will soon roll out to Vertex AI, with ongoing improvements based on user feedback.
-> Deloitte India and Zoho Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Deloitte India and Zoho have joined forces to drive digital transformation, enabling businesses to modernize operations and enhance efficiency. The partnership integrates Deloitte’s strategic expertise with Zoho’s cloud-based ecosystem, offering AI-powered automation, low-code development, and advanced analytics. With 55+ interconnected applications, businesses can streamline workflows, optimize data-driven decision-making, and accelerate digital adoption. Focused on key sectors like healthcare, NBFCs, and eCommerce, this collaboration aims to make digital transformation more accessible, scalable, and seamless across industries.
-
Mar 27, 2025 17:23 IST
Limited Run Games Partners with SEGA for Physical Release of SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance
New Entry in the Iconic Shinobi Franchise to Launch Physically for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch
Limited Run Games, in collaboration with SEGA, has officially announced the physical release of SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, the latest installment in the legendary Shinobi series. The game will be available for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, with more details on collector’s editions and pre-orders to follow soon.
SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance brings back the beloved ninja, Joe Musashi, in an all-new 2D action platformer, featuring hand-drawn visuals, high-speed combat mechanics, and a gripping narrative of revenge. The game is a tribute to the classic Shinobi experience while introducing modern visual and gameplay elements for today’s players.
Limited Run Games, known for preserving digital games in physical formats, will soon unveil pre-order dates and collector’s editions tailored for fans and collectors alike.
-
Mar 27, 2025 16:53 IST
Neon Cloud Debuts in India, Disrupts Cloud Market with Scalable, Independent IaaS
Neon Cloud, the latest innovation from IT veteran Progression, has officially launched in India, offering a powerful alternative to traditional hyperscalers. With its Gurgaon-based data center and 30+ years of expertise, Neon Cloud delivers enterprise-grade IaaS solutions with unmatched scalability, security, and cost efficiency. Backed by a 24/7 NOC & SOC and powered by Virtuozzo, the platform empowers businesses with true cloud independence—no lock-ins, no hidden costs. Designed for startups to large enterprises, Neon Cloud simplifies cloud management, unlocking innovation with intuitive control, high performance, and future-ready infrastructure. The APAC expansion is next.
-
Mar 27, 2025 16:37 IST
Nu Republic Launches Cyberstud Punk TWS Earbuds with 70-Hour Playtime and ENC
Nu Republic unveils Cyberstud Punk—its latest true wireless earbuds engineered for gamers, audiophiles, and style rebels. Powered by 13mm neodymium drivers and X-Bass tech, these earbuds deliver deep, immersive sound. With ultra-low 40ms latency, dual Game/Music mode, and ENC for clear calls, they’re built for high-performance use. The 70-hour battery life, splash resistance, and signature metal chain design blend fashion with function. Priced at just ₹1599 on nurepublic.co, Cyberstud Punk sets a new benchmark in wearable audio tech.
-
Mar 27, 2025 10:47 IST
Thomas Cook India Hit by Cyberattack, IT Systems Shut Down