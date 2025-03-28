Subscribe

Tech Update of the Day: Nintendo Launches ‘Nintendo Today!’ App

-> Nintendo Launches ‘Nintendo Today!’ App for Switch 2 Updates & More 

Nintendo has unveiled Nintendo Today!, a new app for Android and iOS, offering real-time news, event tracking, and game updates. Featuring a customizable animated calendar, users can personalize themes from Super Mario, Zelda, and Animal Crossing. The app delivers Switch 2 news, videos, and comics, plus an event tracker for Direct presentations, game releases, and in-game events. Available now on the Google Play Store and App Store, it requires Android 9+ or iOS 16+. Stay updated with Nintendo Today! and never miss a beat in the Nintendo universe!

  • Mar 28, 2025 12:41 IST

    Vivo Y39 5G Launched in India: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 6,500mAh Battery & AI Camera

    Vivo has expanded its Y-series with the launch of the Y39 5G in India, bringing a mix of power efficiency, AI-driven enhancements, and durability. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (4nm) chipset, paired with 8GB RAM + 8GB virtual RAM, ensuring smooth performance. The standout 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery promises longevity with 44W fast charging. It features a 6.68-inch 120Hz display, 50MP AI camera, dual stereo speakers, and military-grade durability (IP64, SCHOTT Xensation α glass).

     

    Running Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15), the Y39 5G comes in 8GB + 128GB (Rs 16,999) and 8GB + 256GB (Rs 18,999) variants, with a Rs 1,500 cashback offer valid till April 6, 2024. Available from March 27 via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo’s e-store, and retail stores.



