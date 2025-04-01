Tech Update of the Day: Apple Intelligence Arrives in India, OnePlus Unveils OxygenOS 15!

-> Apple Intelligence Expands to India with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4
Apple today announced the rollout of Apple Intelligence in India with the latest iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 updates. Now available in English (India) and other languages, Apple Intelligence brings AI-powered writing tools, advanced photo editing, and ChatGPT-integrated Siri to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 series, and all M-series iPads and Macs. Users need at least 7GB free storage to enable these features.
-> OnePlus Rolls Out Major OxygenOS 15 Update for Select Devices in India
OnePlus users, get ready! The latest OxygenOS 15 update is now live for OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4, and OnePlus Pad 2 in India, bringing enhanced privacy, smoother connectivity, and more customization options. Users can now resize folders, reset passwords easily, and experience improved Wi-Fi and network switching. The OnePlus 12R gets exclusive features like a Privacy Center and enhanced location permissions.
Gaming's Best Twists Deserve April Fools' Day
Forget fake announcements—April Fools' is the perfect day to honor gaming’s real mind-benders. Remember finding out you were Darth Revan in KOTOR? Or that BioShock’s “Would you kindly” meant you were never truly in control? From Prey’s double-fake simulations to God of War Ragnarök’s Odin-in-disguise, these twists wrecked our expectations in the best way. Dead Space even spelled out its shocker in plain sight (check those chapter titles). Whether it’s Josh unmasking in Until Dawn or Saren’s Reaper ship in Mass Effect, gaming’s greatest lies hit harder than any prank. And this time—we’re in on it.
WWE Slams Into Clash of Clans!
WhatsApp Just Got a Soundtrack! 🎵
WhatsApp Status just leveled up—now you can add your favorite song to photos and videos! Whether it’s a throwback jam or the latest hit, pick the perfect 15-second (or 60-second with video!) clip to match your vibe. This new feature feels straight out of Instagram Stories and lets you express your mood like never before. Browse millions of tracks, choose your favorite part, and share it—all protected with end-to-end encryption.
WhatsApp just became your new music diary. 🎶🔥
Alcatel Enters India with French Flair & 'Make in India' Promise!
Alcatel, the iconic French tech brand, is all set to make waves in India with the launch of its stylus-equipped premium smartphone, bringing cutting-edge features to the mass market. Proudly embracing the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Alcatel will manufacture its devices locally from day one. Blending French design, patented innovations, and powerful performance, Alcatel promises premium experiences at accessible prices. Backed by a strong service network and a vision to democratize innovation, Alcatel is here to redefine India’s smartphone landscape. Get ready for a tech revolution—where elegance meets innovation, made just for India!
BenQ Launches World’s First AI Home Cinema Projector – W2720i!
BenQ sets a new benchmark in home entertainment with the W2720i, the world’s first AI-powered home cinema projector. Featuring a groundbreaking AI Cinema Mode, it intelligently adjusts visuals for optimal picture quality. With True 4K UHD, 90% DCI-P3 CinematicColor™, HDR10+, and Android TV built-in, the W2720i delivers an immersive 200” cinematic experience at home. Its long-lasting 4LED light source and auto screen fit features ensure effortless setup. Priced at ₹3,50,000, the W2720i is available through leading AV retail partners starting April. Get ready to watch movies the way filmmakers intended—smarter, sharper, and more stunning than ever!