Tech Update of the Day: Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal: April 4, Windows 11 Update Brings Powerful AI Features

-> Nintendo Switch 2 Set for Grand Reveal on April 4!
Get ready, gamers! Nintendo is officially unveiling the powerful new Switch 2 during a 60-minute Nintendo Direct livestream on April 4 at 6:00 A.M. PT (6:30 P.M. IST). Expect a larger screen, longer battery life, dual USB-C ports, and a mysterious new ‘C’ button. The upgraded Joy-Cons can even act as a computer mouse, and AI-powered upscaling may enhance graphics. Backward compatibility is confirmed, and pricing is rumored around $400. With experience events running till June 1, a June release is likely, and pre-orders could open this month. Don’t miss this next-gen reveal!
-> Windows 11 Update Supercharges PCs with AI Magic!
The latest Windows 11 update rolls out powerful AI features to more users, expanding beyond Qualcomm to Intel and AMD devices. Highlights include Live Captions—real-time audio translation into English from dozens of languages—and Cocreator in Paint, which turns text and doodles into art. The Photos app now features AI-powered image editing and generation, boosting creativity. Voice Access gets smarter with improved voice command support, and translation now covers 27 languages into Simplified Chinese. With AI woven deeper into Windows 11, this update transforms how we create, communicate, and control our devices. The future of Windows is here!
-
Apr 02, 2025 16:38 IST
HMD Launches Music-Centric Feature Phones & Extends Partnership with Rajasthan Royals
New Delhi, April 2, 2025 – HMD (Human Mobile Devices) has unveiled the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music, feature phones built for music lovers. With dedicated music controls, powerful 2500mAh battery, Type-C fast charging, and Bluetooth 5.0, these devices redefine audio on-the-go. Available in trendy colors, both phones promise loud, clear sound via a large rear speaker, FM radio, UPI payments, and an easy-to-use Phone Talker text-to-speech solution in Hindi & English.
“Music is a universal element, and we are proud to integrate it into our devices with loud and high-quality sound.”
Priced at ₹1,899 and ₹2,399, they deliver up to 50 hours of music playback and an impressive 36-day standby time, making them perfect for long-lasting entertainment.
Further strengthening its commitment to cricket, HMD extends its partnership with Rajasthan Royals as their official smartphone partner for IPL 2025.
“India is the number one market in terms of resources and impact, especially post-COVID.”
HMD is also gearing up to launch an affordable 5G smartphone, making high-speed connectivity accessible to more users.
Available at retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and HMD.com—grab yours now!
-
Apr 02, 2025 16:56 IST
Agentic AI: The Dawn of Self-Directed Intelligence
AI is no longer just a tool—it’s evolving into an autonomous collaborator. Agentic AI represents the next frontier, where intelligent agents operate independently, breaking free from rule-based automation. These AI-driven entities sense, reason, and act dynamically, orchestrating multi-agent workflows to execute complex objectives without human intervention.
However, true autonomy demands robust self-governance, continuous learning, and explainability. The challenge lies in mitigating bias, hallucinations, and error propagation while ensuring seamless adaptability. As businesses shift from AI pilots to production at scale, trustworthy, self-optimizing architectures will define AI leadership.
The future isn’t just automated—it’s autonomously intelligent. 🚀
-
Apr 02, 2025 16:56 IST
Cyber Insurance: The Ultimate Shield in an Era of Digital Threats
Cyber threats are no longer a possibility—they're a certainty. In today’s hyper-connected world, cyber insurance has shifted from a backup plan to a business imperative. With attack surfaces expanding, businesses must safeguard not just data but operational continuity. The rise in ransomware, phishing, and business interruptions underscores the need for proactive risk management.
As Evaa Saiwal, Head of Liability Insurance at Policybazaar, states:
"Cyber insurance has shifted from a niche product to a business necessity, driven by rising threats and regulatory demands."
Beyond financial recovery, cyber insurance is now a key enabler of resilience, ensuring businesses can detect, respond, and recover with minimal disruption.
As cybersecurity risks evolve, the real question is—is your defense strategy keeping up? 🔒🚀