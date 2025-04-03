Tech Update of the Day: Nikon Z5II Launch & iPhone 16 Plus Price Drop!

-> Nikon Unveils Z5II: A Power-Packed Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera
April 3, 2025 – TOKYO – Nikon has launched the Z5II, an upgraded full-frame mirrorless camera designed for enhanced low-light performance and rapid autofocus.
Equipped with the EXPEED 7 image-processing engine—borrowed from Nikon's flagship Z9—the Z5II delivers subject tracking at 14 fps, AI-powered autofocus, and deep-learning-based subject detection. It boasts an extended ISO range (up to 64,000), improved image stabilization, and a bright EVF for precise framing.
With features like Imaging Recipes, Flexible Color Picture Control, and internal N-RAW recording, the Z5II is built for photographers who demand professional performance in a compact, user-friendly body.
-> iPhone 16 Plus Gets a Massive Rs 11,600 Price Drop – Grab It Now!
Dreaming of an iPhone upgrade? Now’s the time! Vijay Sales has slashed the iPhone 16 Plus price to Rs 82,300 (down from Rs 89,900). Plus, score an extra Rs 4,000 off with ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Bank cards. Total savings? A whopping Rs 11,600!
With a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, A18 chip, and 48MP camera, this beast is worth every rupee. But hurry—Apple deals vanish fast!
-
Apr 03, 2025 13:33 IST
ASUS & Flipkart Set to Unveil a Game-Changer – Save the Date!
📅 Mark Your Calendars: April 15, 2025
Something BIG is on the horizon! ASUS and Flipkart are gearing up to introduce a groundbreaking innovation in the electronics space. With a shared legacy of pushing boundaries, they are set to deliver a tech-driven revolution—blending cutting-edge advancements, seamless accessibility, and unbeatable value.
Stay tuned as they redefine the future of smart technology. The countdown has begun—are you ready for the next big leap?
-
Apr 03, 2025 10:44 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launches in India: AI Magic, 50MP Camera & Curved Display at ₹20,999!
Motorola has unleashed the Edge 60 Fusion in India, packing a stunning 1.5K curved pOLED display, 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C camera, and AI-powered tricks like Magic Canvas and Catch Me Up. With IP68/IP69 durability, Gorilla Glass 7i, and a 5500mAh battery (68W fast charging), it’s built to impress. Running on MediaTek Dimensity 7400, it offers up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Priced at ₹20,999, it hits Flipkart, Motorola.in, and stores on April 9, 2025—with launch discounts!