Tech Update of the Day: Switch 2 Powers Up, CMF Phone 2 Heats Up

-> Nintendo Switch 2 Drops June 5 With Nvidia DLSS, Ray Tracing, and 10x Graphics Boost
New console promises smoother gameplay, 4K visuals, and smarter AI—Nintendo goes big, but quiet on specs
Nintendo is back in the spotlight with the official reveal of the Switch 2, launching June 5 at $449.99. The hybrid console comes packed with Nvidia’s latest tech, including Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and real-time ray tracing. While Nintendo kept most specs under wraps, Nvidia teased AI-driven enhancements and a GPU capable of delivering 10x the graphics performance of the original Switch. Expect 4K TV output, G-Sync in handheld mode, and smarter social gaming. But there’s still one mystery: How much raw power is hiding behind that playful screen?
-> CMF Phone 2 India Launch Confirmed, Mid-Range Battle Heats Up
Nothing’s sub-brand teases new smartphone with signature design, expected launch in April under ₹20,000
CMF by Nothing is back in action, confirming the India launch of its next smartphone, the CMF Phone 2. Teased on X with an orange rear panel and dual-camera setup, the phone sticks to CMF’s signature aesthetic. Expected to come with customisable back covers, screw-on accessories, and a more compact 6.3-inch display, it aims to impress mid-range buyers. Rumours suggest a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, pricing it around ₹20,000. Flipkart is already building hype. Also on the cards: new earbuds, a smartwatch, and possibly a neckband. April could be a busy month for Nothing fans.
Apr 04, 2025 11:10 IST
Sony Unleashes Ultra-Wide Creativity with New FE 16mm F1.8 G Lens in India
Compact powerhouse offers wide-angle finesse with supreme bokeh, fast autofocus, and stellar video features for creators on the move.
Sony India has officially rolled out the FE 16mm F1.8 G lens, a lightweight ultra-wide-angle prime that promises to elevate content creation for photographers and videographers alike. Part of Sony’s acclaimed G Lens lineup, this full-frame E-mount lens pairs a super-wide 16mm focal length with a bright F1.8 aperture, delivering crisp resolution, buttery bokeh, and near-macro capabilities.
Weighing just 304 grams, the lens packs a punch: two XD linear motors offer quick, quiet autofocus, while advanced optics curb distortion and chromatic aberration. Videographers will appreciate minimal focus breathing and seamless compatibility with Sony Alpha bodies’ breathing compensation and stabilization features.
With a starting price of ₹81,990, the FE 16mm F1.8 G is now available across Sony Centers and authorized retailers in India. Creators craving cinematic wide-angle depth in a compact build might just have found their next must-have.