Tech Update of the Day: Tech Update of the Day: Samsung’s Big UI Drop, iPhone 16 Hits All-Time Low

-> Samsung One UI 7 Rolls Out Today: AI Tools, Eligible Devices, and How to Install
New design, powerful AI, and call transcription in 20 languages headline Samsung’s major update.
Samsung has officially started rolling out One UI 7 today, April 7, for select Galaxy devices. Powered by Android 15, the update introduces several new AI features, a redesigned home screen, and a refreshed interface aimed at smoother performance. Eligible devices include the Galaxy S24 lineup, Z Fold and Flip series, and newer Tab and A-series models.
Notable features include call transcription in Hindi and English (India), AI-powered writing tools, and a Dynamic Island-style "Now Bar." Users can update via Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.
-> iPhone 15, 16, and 16 Plus Get Big Discounts: How to Avail the Deal
Massive discounts and extra bank offers make Apple’s flagship phones more affordable than ever.
Apple fans have a reason to celebrate. iNvent, an Apple Premium Reseller, has slashed prices on the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Plus as part of its Big Deal Days sale. The limited-time offer runs until April 15, with additional discounts available for ICICI, Kotak, and Axis Bank credit card holders.
iPhone 15: Down from ₹79,900 to ₹62,900; final price ₹59,900 with card offer
iPhone 16: ₹79,900 launch price, now ₹66,500 after all discounts
iPhone 16 Plus: Originally ₹89,900, now down to ₹76,500
All models offer top-tier specs like Apple’s A16/A18 chips, stunning displays, and advanced cameras, with USB-C and new AI features on the latest versions.
Huawei Launches HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 in India: Ultra-Slim Smartwatch with Pro-Level Fitness & Health Features
Huawei has officially launched the stylish and feature-rich HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 in India, starting at ₹14,999. Designed for fitness lovers and trendsetters, the smartwatch features a vibrant 1.82-inch AMOLED display, ultra-slim aluminum body, and over 100+ workout modes with Smart Suggestions and Track Run GPS. Powered by TruSeen™ 5.5, it offers advanced heart rate, SpO2, and A-fib monitoring. Enjoy 10-day battery life, Bluetooth calling, and seamless iOS & Android compatibility. Available in multiple colors and strap styles on Amazon, Flipkart, and Huawei’s official site, this is your new ultimate fitness companion.
Sony India Launches LinkBuds Fit: Premium Noise Cancelling Earbuds with AI Call Clarity
Sony India has launched the all-new LinkBuds Fit, combining cutting-edge noise cancellation, AI-powered call clarity, and Hi-Res Audio in an ultra-light, all-day comfort design. Powered by the Integrated Processor V2 and Dynamic Driver X, these earbuds deliver immersive sound and adaptive ambient awareness. With smart controls like Wide Area Tap, Auto Play, and the customizable Sound Connect app, users enjoy effortless audio on the go. Priced at ₹18,990 with a free SRS-XB100 speaker, LinkBuds Fit is available from April 7 in Black, White, and Green. Experience next-gen audio—fit for life, built for clarity.