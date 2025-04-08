Tech Update of the Day: Samsung Sees, Google Snaps

-> Samsung Unveils Gemini Live AI for Galaxy S25 Series
Samsung has launched Gemini Live, a new real-time visual AI feature for the Galaxy S25 series, starting April 7. This free update enables users to interact with AI through their camera or screen, allowing natural, helpful conversations. Whether organizing a closet or shopping online, users can get instant, visual-based suggestions and support. Powered by Google’s AI, Gemini Live transforms the Galaxy S25 into a smart companion that sees and responds in real time. Samsung continues to push boundaries in mobile AI, delivering intuitive, next-gen experiences that simplify everyday life. Learn more at Samsung Newsroom or Samsung.com.
-> Google Supercharges AI Mode: Just Snap, Ask, and Know
Google’s AI Mode just got a major glow-up—now you can ask questions with a photo. Thanks to Gemini’s multimodal magic, AI Mode understands images in-depth, analyzing objects, context, colors, and more to deliver spot-on, info-packed answers. Snap a pic, upload an image, and let AI do the rest—no typing needed. And here’s the kicker: it’s now rolling out to millions more users, no premium subscription required. AI Mode is not just search—it’s search reimagined. Get ready to search smarter, faster, and visually. This is the future, and it looks sharp.