Tech Update of the Day: Tech Update of the Day: Top Laptop Deals Under ₹55K and Samsung’s Futuristic 3D Monitors Hit India

Looking for a powerful laptop under ₹55,000? Amazon’s got top deals right now. Highlights include the Dell 15 with a 12th Gen i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD at ₹50,990, and the Lenovo Slim 3 with similar specs at ₹49,990. Budget buyers can grab the ASUS Vivobook 15 (i3, 8GB RAM) for ₹32,990 or Acer Aspire 3 for just ₹23,990. For Ryzen fans, options like the HP 15 (Ryzen 3) and Acer Aspire Lite (Ryzen 5) offer serious value. Most models come with Windows 11, MS Office, and fast SSDs—ideal for students, professionals, and casual users alike.
Samsung’s new Odyssey monitor lineup has landed in India, packing high-end features like glasses-free 3D, AI-based 2D-to-3D content conversion, and ultra-smooth 240Hz 4K OLED displays. Models include the immersive Odyssey 3D with real-time eye-tracking, the speed-focused OLED G8, and the ultra-wide Odyssey G9. Designed for both pro gamers and content creators, these monitors combine performance with innovation. Available now via Amazon India, Samsung’s latest displays aim to transform gaming and media experiences—no extra gear needed.
Apr 14, 2025 17:27 IST
Woxsen’s Necrobotic Surgery System Blends AI, Biotech and Sustainability
Spider Parts and Smart Code: A Futuristic Step for Surgery from Hyderabad
Woxsen University has unveiled a groundbreaking AI-Driven Necrobotic System that could reshape robotic surgery. Combining spider exoskeletons, silk fibers, and real-time AI, the biodegradable device boosts surgical precision by 70% and slashes tissue trauma in half.
Built for remote microsurgeries in fields like neurosurgery and ophthalmology, the system also enables AI-powered telesurgery. Early trials show promise, while carbon-neutral design aligns with green healthcare goals.
Woxsen will also launch a training program for surgeons, equipping them for an eco-conscious, tech-forward surgical future.
Apr 14, 2025 16:05 IST
ASUS Launches V500 and S501 Desktops for Everyday Efficiency
ASUS has expanded its PC portfolio in India with the launch of the V500 Mini Tower and S501 Small Form Factor desktops. Built for durability and everyday productivity, both models offer up to Intel Core i7/i5 processors, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and expandable DDR5 RAM up to 64GB. With military-grade components, Wi-Fi 6/6E, and 80+ Bronze power efficiency, these desktops ensure reliability in compact designs. Prices start at ₹34,990 (V500) and ₹42,990 (S501). Now available across ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorized retailers. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home.
Apr 14, 2025 16:04 IST
BenQ Launches GV50 Smart Laser Projector for Effortless Entertainment
Apr 14, 2025 10:55 IST
QdayReady.com Launches on World Quantum Day to Spark Awareness
April 14 marks World Quantum Day, and this year brings the launch of QdayReady.com—a platform built to make quantum computing accessible to all. Despite its growing impact, quantum science remains misunderstood. QdayReady.com seeks to change that. The United Nations has declared 2025 the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, encouraging countries to collaborate on quantum breakthroughs. In India, the National Quantum Mission, led by Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, is achieving notable progress. QdayReady.com celebrates global researchers and innovators who continue to push the boundaries of science, offering tools and insights to help the public understand this transformative technology.