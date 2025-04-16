Tech Update of the Day: Google's AI Learns to Speak Dolphin

-> Google's AI Learns to Speak Dolphin: Science Fiction Edges Toward Reality
In a bold leap from chatbot to chatter with bottlenose buddies, Google is now training an AI to "speak" dolphin. Partnering with the Georgia Institute of Technology and Wild Dolphin Project, the tech giant has developed DolphinGemma—an LLM fed with decades of dolphin chatter. Unlike typical AI models that autocomplete sentences, this one autocompletes clicks and whistles. Researchers hope it will spot patterns in dolphin communication and maybe even simulate words for toys or seagrass. It’s not “Finding Nemo,” but the science is splashing into a future where humans might finally have a two-way line with the sea's smartest mammals.
Deloitte, SAP, and AWS Launch AI-Driven Framework for SAP ERP Cloud Migration in India
Deloitte India, in partnership with SAP and AWS, has introduced a Near Zero Cost Migration programme focused on technical ERP modernization. The initiative enables Indian enterprises to migrate from legacy SAP systems to SAP S/4HANA Cloud using Deloitte’s MigrateX automation suite. MigrateX handles system assessment, SAP Note analysis, CVI deduplication, and automated testing. AWS provides a high-availability cloud backbone with zero data loss disaster recovery. The unified framework reduces manual effort, mitigates downtime, and accelerates deployment. Designed for IT teams, the programme integrates AI-driven tools, secure cloud infrastructure, and structured migration methodologies, and is available in India until July 2025.