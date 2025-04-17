Tech Update of the Day: Appy Pie Launches Visual AI Duo, KOGO AI and Qualcomm Power Up Private AI

-> Appy Pie Unveils PixelForge and Vibeo: AI Tools That Turn Prompts into Pictures and Videos
Appy Pie has launched two new AI tools—PixelForge and Vibeo—marking its boldest move yet into generative content creation. PixelForge is a text-to-image model that delivers high-resolution visuals from simple prompts, while Vibeo takes it up a notch by generating videos from either text or images. Designed for speed and realism, both tools promise pro-grade results with zero design skills required. “We’re handing the creative keys to everyone,” said CEO Abhinav Girdhar. With this, Appy Pie joins the likes of OpenAI and Stability AI in redefining how content is imagined, crafted, and shared—straight from ideas to finished visuals.
-> KOGO AI and Qualcomm Join Forces to Deliver Secure, Scalable Private AI Stack
KOGO AI and Qualcomm Technologies have teamed up to build a powerful enterprise-grade private AI stack for businesses needing speed, control, and security. By combining KOGO’s Agentic Platform with Qualcomm’s Cloud AI 100 Ultra accelerators, the duo offers a no-code toolkit to deploy AI agents, fine-tune models, and meet regulatory standards—on-prem, hybrid, or edge. The solution targets regulated sectors like banking, healthcare, and government. “This is a game-changer for responsible AI adoption,” said KOGO CEO Raj K Gopalakrishnan. Early access is now open, with general availability set for Q3 2025. The private AI future just got a serious boost.
Apr 17, 2025 10:00 IST
ASUS Rolls Out RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti Cards with Blackwell Architecture and AI Firepower
ASUS has unveiled its latest GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti graphics cards, powered by NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture. Available across TUF Gaming, Prime, and Dual lineups, these GPUs feature DLSS 4, neural shaders, and up to 16GB VRAM. Built for every kind of gamer—from SFF builders to hardcore streamers—they pack cutting-edge cooling, durability, and AI performance. With GPU Tweak III and the new OSD Wizard, tuning and tracking becomes a breeze. Whether rugged, compact, or sleek, ASUS has an RTX 50 series card ready to play. Pricing and availability vary—contact local reps for more.
Apr 17, 2025 09:59 IST
Lenovo Launches Legion Tower 5i with RTX 50 Series, Custom-Built for Gamers and Creators
Lenovo has rolled out the Legion Tower 5i, India’s first customizable desktop featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. Available via “Custom to Order” on Lenovo.com and exclusive stores, users can personalize everything—from CPU and GPU to storage and accessories—with doorstep delivery in 20 days. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and built for gamers, creators, and AI workflows, the 30L Tower promises top-tier performance and quiet thermals. Buyers also get exclusive launch bundles and Xbox Game Pass.
“It’s flexibility and firepower in one,” said Ashish Sikka, Director, Lenovo India.
The desktop starts at ₹1,79,990.