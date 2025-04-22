Tech Update of the Day: Oppo K13 5G Roars into India

-> Oppo K13 5G Roars into India with Snapdragon Power and Monster Battery
Budget Beast Boasts 120Hz Display, 80W Fast Charging, and Gaming-Ready Specs
Oppo has unleashed the K13 5G in India, and it’s flexing serious muscle for under Rs 20K. Powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, this budget brawler features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for binge-watchers and mobile gamers. With 8GB RAM and an Adreno 810 GPU under the hood, it chews through everyday apps and popular games alike.
The phone packs a mammoth 7,000mAh battery that charges at 80W—meaning less time plugged in, more time doing literally anything else. It also sports a 50MP rear camera and a 16MP selfie shooter. Starting at Rs 17,999, the K13 5G is available in icy purple and prism black.