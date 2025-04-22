Subscribe

0

News News

Tech Update of the Day: Oppo K13 5G Roars into India

Stay updated with the latest tech news and gaming! From smartphone launches to AI breakthroughs, software updates, and gadget trends—get your daily dose of top tech updates in one place.

author-image
PCQ Bureau
New Update
Tech Update of the Day

-> Oppo K13 5G Roars into India with Snapdragon Power and Monster Battery

Oppo K13 5g.png

Budget Beast Boasts 120Hz Display, 80W Fast Charging, and Gaming-Ready Specs

Oppo has unleashed the K13 5G in India, and it’s flexing serious muscle for under Rs 20K. Powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, this budget brawler features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for binge-watchers and mobile gamers. With 8GB RAM and an Adreno 810 GPU under the hood, it chews through everyday apps and popular games alike.

The phone packs a mammoth 7,000mAh battery that charges at 80W—meaning less time plugged in, more time doing literally anything else. It also sports a 50MP rear camera and a 16MP selfie shooter. Starting at Rs 17,999, the K13 5G is available in icy purple and prism black.

 

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: