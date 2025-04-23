Tech Update of the Day: vivo T4 debuts with giant battery and bold specs, ChatGPT to offer shopping via Shopify integration

-> vivo T4 flexes giant battery and sleek style in new India launch
Power-packed and pocketable, the T4 raises the bar for midrange Android phones
vivo just shook up the midrange market with the India debut of its new T4 smartphone. Sporting a mammoth 7,300mAh battery, the phone promises marathon endurance with lightning-fast 90W charging. At its core is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and a slick 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that hits a retina-searing 5,000 nits peak brightness.
Other highlights? A 50MP main camera, Android 15 with Funtouch OS, and IP65 ruggedness. Prices start at Rs 21,999, with sales kicking off April 29.
-> ChatGPT set to become your next shopping assistant with Shopify integration
OpenAI is gearing up to add Shopify to ChatGPT, turning the chatbot into a shopping companion. Spotted in its code: product prices, ratings, and a “shopify_checkout_url,” hinting at a seamless in-chat buying experience. No more jumping tabs—just ask, shop, done. The move signals OpenAI’s shift from plugins to native partnerships, with the feature likely dropping soon. While some cheer the convenience, others mock the pivot—“from AGI to AI cart pusher.” Meanwhile, Shopify is doubling down on AI, pushing employees to embrace automation. One thing’s clear: ChatGPT might soon know your shopping habits better than you.