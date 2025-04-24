Tech update of the day: ImageGen goes live OpenAI

-> ImageGen goes live OpenAI hands developers the AI paintbrush
OpenAI has launched ImageGen in its API, putting powerful image creation directly in developers’ hands. Announced by CEO Sam Altman with a casual “build cool stuff plz,” the tool gives creators the ability to fine-tune image speed, detail, file format, and safety settings. Big players like Canva, GoDaddy, and HubSpot are already experimenting—turning sketches into logos and speeding up content creation. Backed by the gpt-image-1 model, ImageGen also prioritizes safety, steering clear of harmful content. With prices starting at just two cents per image, this could change how visuals are built on the web—fast, flexible, and developer-first.