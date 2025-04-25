Tech update of the day: Nextiva launches innovation hub

> Nextiva’s India play gets louder with launch of Bengaluru innovation hub
AI-first CX push gains muscle with 150+ new hires and Simplify360’s full brand merge
Nextiva, the Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM) platform major, has opened a sprawling 35,000-square-foot innovation hub in Bengaluru, solidifying India’s position as a powerhouse in its global tech blueprint. With over 150 fresh hires in the pipeline and the complete integration of its 2023 acquisition, Simplify360, into the Nextiva brand, the move signals a bold acceleration in AI-driven CX.
The India team is now at the heart of developing Nextiva’s next-gen platform, which handles over 10 billion interactions annually across 100,000+ businesses worldwide.

Apr 25, 2025 11:55 IST
