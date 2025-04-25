Subscribe

0

News News

Tech update of the day: Nextiva launches innovation hub

From AI fireworks to stealthy hardware shifts and digital policy pivots, the tech world never hits pause. Stay ahead with the sharpest updates, quirkiest turns, and boldest moves—today’s tech pulse is anything but average.

author-image
PCQ Bureau
Updated On
New Update
Quantum and AI

> Nextiva’s India play gets louder with launch of Bengaluru innovation hub

nextiva_logo

AI-first CX push gains muscle with 150+ new hires and Simplify360’s full brand merge

Nextiva, the Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM) platform major, has opened a sprawling 35,000-square-foot innovation hub in Bengaluru, solidifying India’s position as a powerhouse in its global tech blueprint. With over 150 fresh hires in the pipeline and the complete integration of its 2023 acquisition, Simplify360, into the Nextiva brand, the move signals a bold acceleration in AI-driven CX.

The India team is now at the heart of developing Nextiva’s next-gen platform, which handles over 10 billion interactions annually across 100,000+ businesses worldwide.

 

  • Apr 25, 2025 11:55 IST

    HPE CodeWars 2025 draws 23,000+ coders in India’s biggest school tech face-off

    codingal code war

    HPE and Codingal just wrapped up CodeWars 2025, and it was nothing short of electric. With 23,000+ students from over 100 countries battling through a 3-hour coding blitz, the competition set new records in school-level tech contests. Kolkata’s Purbayon Sarkar bagged the top prize, with Chennai and Patiala talents close behind. From gaming laptops to high-performance gear, winners didn’t just code—they conquered. More than a contest, CodeWars is now a global springboard for future innovators. As AI becomes second nature, HPE and Codingal are shaping the minds ready to lead it.



Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: