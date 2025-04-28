Tech update of the day: Gmail update adds AI and design upgrades

-> Gmail gets smarter and sleeker with major update for Android and iOS
Google has rolled out a significant update to Gmail for Android and iOS users, enhancing flexibility and functionality. Android tablet and foldable users can now resize the list and conversation panes effortlessly in landscape mode. Meanwhile, iOS users receive a Material Design 3 refresh, with rounded search bars and pill-shaped buttons. Additionally, Google's Gemini image generator is now integrated into Gmail’s Workspace sidebar, allowing image creation directly within the app. iOS Calendar updates also enable easy birthday event management. With design improvements and powerful AI tools, Gmail’s latest upgrade redefines mobile email experiences for millions worldwide.