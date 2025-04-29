Tech update of the day: GEPL Season 2 gets bigger

-> GEPL Season 2 set to thrill fans with ₹3.05 crore prize pool
JetSynthesys has announced Season 2 of the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), offering India’s largest e-cricket prize pool of ₹3.05 crore. Running from April 27 to May 2, 2025, in Bengaluru, the tournament will feature 34 matches powered by the hit game Real Cricket. Major names like Sara Tendulkar and Peyush Bansal join as franchise owners. A high-stakes auction set the tone, with Jagdish Kumar commanding the top bid at ₹2.9 lakh. With revamped teams, fresh faces, and intense competition, GEPL Season 2 promises a thrilling experience for India’s cricket and gaming enthusiasts.
Apr 29, 2025 11:40 IST
CMF by Nothing expands lineup with Phone 2 Pro and new Buds
CMF by Nothing has announced the launch of the CMF Phone 2 Pro alongside Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a in India. The CMF Phone 2 Pro sports a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor, a 50 MP triple-camera system, a bright 6.77-inch AMOLED display, and IP54 water resistance. Available in four colors, it starts at Rs 17,999 with an introductory offer on May 5, 2025, through Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other retailers.
The new CMF Buds series offers a range of options: Buds 2 focuses on everyday versatility, Buds 2 Plus delivers premium sound with LDAC support, and Buds 2a provides high-quality audio at an affordable price, starting from Rs 2,199.
Following a 156% year-on-year growth, Nothing cements its status as India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand for five straight quarters, aiming to make premium design and performance more accessible to young, tech-savvy users.