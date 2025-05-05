Tech update of the day: AI surge sparks cybercriminals, smarter devices, Sony FE 50–150mm F2 GM lens and smart TV deals

AI accelerates attack velocity as defenders scramble to catch up
Fortinet’s latest threat report, released by FortiGuard Labs, reveals a seismic shift in cybercrime strategy. Automation and AI are no longer fringe tools—they are central to how modern cyberattacks operate. According to the report, automated scans surged 16.7% globally in 2024, with attackers launching 36,000 scans per second in a relentless hunt for vulnerable services and devices.
The proliferation of Cybercrime-as-a-Service on darknet marketplaces has lowered the bar for entry. Neatly packaged exploit kits, stolen credentials, and remote access tools are now traded with the ease of e-commerce. Over 1.7 billion stolen credential records and a 500% rise in logs from infostealer malware underscore the scale of the crisis.
Phishing scams get smarter and stealthier with AI tools
AI-enhanced threats like FraudGPT and ElevenLabs are sharpening phishing campaigns and sidestepping detection tools. With realism and volume on their side, threat actors are now running highly targeted, scalable attacks that traditional defenses can’t keep up with.
Sectors under siege and cloud security in question
The manufacturing, business services, and healthcare sectors topped the list of most-targeted industries. The U.S. was hit hardest, followed by the UK and Canada. Meanwhile, cloud misconfigurations and over-permissioned identities remain common weaknesses, with most breaches involving login attempts from suspicious geographies.
What CISOs need to do now?
The report doesn’t just spotlight problems—it also lays out a playbook. Fortinet recommends continuous threat exposure management, red team exercises, and dark web intelligence gathering to get ahead of adversaries. With credentials driving the cybercrime economy and threat actors now running at machine speed, proactive defense is no longer optional—it’s survival.
-
May 05, 2025 13:27 IST
iQOO Neo 10 Teased with Bold Dual-Tone Look & Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
iQOO Neo 10 India launch teased with flagship specs under Rs 35,000
New Delhi, May 5, 2025: iQOO has officially teased the Neo 10 for India, signaling the return of the popular Neo lineup after the Neo 10R launch earlier this year. The teaser reveals a vibrant dual-tone design in bright orange and white, featuring dual rear cameras and what appears to be a glowing light ring. While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, the smartphone is expected to hit Indian markets later this month via Amazon.in and iQOO.com.
Speculations suggest that the iQOO Neo 10 could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, which debuted recently in China. According to multiple leaks and Geekbench listings, the Neo 10 may be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and running Android 15 out of the box.
Expected features include a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and Schott Diamond Shield protection. It is likely to sport a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP front camera. A 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, IP65 rating, and Q1 gaming chip for optimized graphics performance round out the tipped specs.
Connectivity options could include WiFi 7, NFC, USB 2.0, and IR Blaster, along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device may launch at a competitive price point of under Rs 35,000, targeting performance-driven users.
With top-tier specifications and a bold design, the iQOO Neo 10 is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most anticipated mid-range smartphones in India.
-
May 05, 2025 13:07 IST
Zebronics launches 1100W Zeb-Juke Bar 10000 with 7.2.4 Dolby Atmos sound
Zebronics redefines home audio with 1100W Zeb-Juke Bar 10000 launch
Chennai, May 5, 2025: Zebronics has introduced its most powerful soundbar yet—the Zeb-Juke Bar 10000, featuring a staggering 1100W RMS output and a first-in-India 7.2.4 Surround Sound system. This flagship model marks a major leap in home entertainment, integrating Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies for immersive 3D sound.
At its heart is Zeb-AcoustiMax, Zebronics’ proprietary sound enhancement engine. Combined with 10 front drivers, dual wireless rear satellites, and a wireless subwoofer with dual 16.51cm drivers and 20.32cm passive radiators, the system creates room-shaking bass and crisp surround sound for movies, gaming, and music.
Connectivity is seamless with Bluetooth v5.3, eARC, Optical IN, USB, and AUX options. The soundbar includes a UHF wireless mic and karaoke functionality, plus an LED display, remote, and wall-mountable design.
“We’re proud to be the first Indian brand to offer a 7.2.4 system,” said Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder, Zebronics. “The Juke Bar 10000 is our boldest step toward making world-class home audio accessible.”
Available on Flipkart and Amazon, the Zeb-Juke Bar 10000 is priced at an introductory Rs. 44,999, delivering premium cinema sound to Indian homes.
-
May 05, 2025 13:03 IST
Sony India launches world’s first 50–150mm F2 GM telephoto lens for imaging pros
Sony redefines pro imaging with the launch of FE 50–150mm F2 GM lens
Sony India has announced the launch of the FE 50-150mm F2 GM, the world’s first telephoto zoom lens to combine a 150mm focal length with a constant F2 aperture. Designed for professionals in wedding, portrait, sports, and videography, this lens aims to be a go-to tool for demanding creative workflows.
Part of the acclaimed G Master series, the lens features two XA, two Super ED, and three ED elements, offering prime-like image clarity and smooth bokeh. Its 11-blade circular aperture enhances depth, making it ideal for portrait and event photographers. Sony’s Nano AR Coating II ensures minimal ghosting and flare.
Weighing just 1.34 kg and measuring 200 mm, the lens features an internal zoom mechanism, maintaining balance during focal length changes—perfect for gimbals and handheld shooting.
Equipped with four XD linear motors, the lens offers fast, quiet, and precise autofocus, making it ideal for capturing high-speed action. It supports 120 fps continuous shooting with full AF/AE on Alpha 9 III cameras.
For video creators, the lens includes Breathing Compensation support and Linear Response MF, minimizing focus shifts and maintaining stability during zoom.
The FE 50-150mm F2 GM (SEL50150GM) is priced at Rs 3,69,990 and available from May 5 across Sony Centers, major electronics retailers, Amazon, and Flipkart.
Sony also invites users to register on the Alpha Community platform, offering extended warranties, expert-led workshops, and exclusive discounts.
-
May 05, 2025 10:50 IST
Hisense India kicks off May Day with mega Smart TV giveaway on Flipkart and Amazon
May just got bigger with Hisense India’s 100” Smart TV giveaway
In celebration of May Day and the e-commerce sales rush, Hisense India has launched an exciting giveaway campaign. Running from May 1 to May 6, 2025, the campaign gives every customer who purchases a 55-inch or larger Hisense TV on Flipkart or Amazon India the chance to win a massive 100-inch Hisense Smart TV.
This offer is timed with May Sales Day events across platforms, encouraging consumers to upgrade their home entertainment setups while entering a lucky draw. No separate sign-up is required—eligible purchases are automatically entered.
“Indian households are increasingly gravitating toward immersive, large-screen experiences,” said Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India. “This campaign celebrates that shift, rewarding our customers with the best we have to offer—our flagship 100” model, where we’re proud to be global leaders.”
Winners will be selected through a lucky draw on May 25 and notified by May 31. The prize TVs will be shipped within 10 working days after winner confirmation.
The promotion is exclusive to purchases on Flipkart and Amazon and open to all Indian residents, excluding employees of Hisense and its e-commerce partners. Terms clarify that cancelled or refunded purchases are ineligible, and misuse or manipulation will lead to disqualification.
Hisense, a global brand with operations in over 160 countries, holds the top global spot in the 100-inch TV category (Omdia, 2023–24). Known for innovation and quality, the brand continues to expand its footprint in India with strategic campaigns and cutting-edge technology.
-
May 05, 2025 10:46 IST
Gen Z goes full throttle on AI and chipsets as phones and cars become smarter
From phones to EVs, Gen Z wants power, AI, and personalization
India’s Gen Z is rewriting the rules of tech adoption. According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), chipset performance and AI capabilities now rank among the top priorities for young consumers choosing smartphones and smart vehicles.
The CMR survey found that 46% of Gen Z buyers prioritize chipset performance in smartphones, especially for gaming. Around 30% have shifted to premium mobile games, valuing graphics and speed over cost. eSports is booming too, with 57% participating regularly.
AI-powered filters and visual storytelling—like the viral Ghibli filter—are making Gen Z early adopters of generative AI. One in three consumers is already integrating Gen AI into everyday use.
The chipset brands behind these experiences are seeing fierce competition. MediaTek leads with a loyalty rate of 50% and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 60. Qualcomm, however, holds its premium image, with 45% of Gen Alpha willing to pay more for devices powered by its chips. Both brands enjoy high awareness among Gen Z, with MediaTek slightly ahead in satisfaction.
Beyond phones, Gen Z is eyeing connected cars. A staggering 72% believe these vehicles represent the future of driving, with demands centered on safety (59%), sustainability (56%), and long battery life (52%).
According to CMR’s Prabhu Ram, Gen Z views technology as an identity marker. Their choices reflect a deeper expectation of performance and personalization—from smartphones to the cars they’ll soon drive.
As AI-driven experiences become mainstream, chipset makers must continue to push the envelope to meet the evolving benchmarks set by digital natives.