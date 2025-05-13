Tech update of the day: S25 Edge goes thin, Xperia 1 VII gets sharper

-> Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge debuts ultra-thin with powerhouse specs
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge has finally landed, slicing into the scene at just 5.8mm thin and 163g light. It’s sleek, fast, and flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with adaptive 120Hz refresh. Powering it is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. The 3,900 mAh battery supports 25W fast charging and wireless charging too. Camera buffs get a 200MP main sensor with 2x optical-quality zoom and a 12MP ultrawide. Wrapped in a titanium frame and rocking Android 15 with One UI 7, this is Samsung’s slickest strike yet against Apple’s incoming iPhone 17 Air.
-> Sony Xperia 1 VII sharpens its lens with bigger ultrawide, AI smarts
Sony’s Xperia 1 VII is official, and while it sticks to its classic design, the upgrades are anything but subtle. Packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a revamped 16mm ultrawide camera with a much larger sensor and brighter f/2.0 aperture, this flagship is aimed at creators who want DSLR-style control in their pocket. The 6.5-inch 120Hz OLED gets 20% brighter, and the audio game is strong with Hi-Fi jacks and Sony Music-tuned stereo speakers. With Android 15, a 5,000 mAh battery, 4 years of OS updates, and even a microSD slot, Sony’s latest quietly flexes hard.
-
May 13, 2025 14:59 IST
BenQ lights up home cinema with W5850 and W4100i projectors for India
Next-gen 4K projectors bring professional-grade visuals, Dolby Atmos, and AI optimization to premium home setups
BenQ has rolled out its most ambitious home cinema lineup yet with the launch of the W5850 and W4100i projectors in India. Built to redefine home entertainment, the two models boast true 4K UHD, 100% DCI-P3 CinematicColor, and Dolby Atmos support, targeting cinephiles and high-end AV setups alike.
The W5850, priced at Rs 7,00,000, is tailored for darkroom home theaters—delivering a massive 200-inch screen with ultra-precise contrast and color. Its Blue Core laser engine and motorized lens shift enable flexible yet sharp projections in large spaces.
The W4100i, priced at Rs 4,00,000, blends everyday versatility with power, featuring 3200-lumen 4LED output, Android TV, and AI Cinema Mode that adapts visuals to content and ambient light in real-time.
“These aren’t just projectors—they’re cinematic canvases,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia. “We’re bringing Hollywood-grade visuals to Indian living rooms.”
Both models are now available via BenQ’s AVSI partners across India.
-
May 13, 2025 13:32 IST
S8UL makes power play in EAFC signs Germany’s Jonny and Mexico’s Happy for Esports World Cup 2025
India’s esports juggernaut S8UL just made its boldest move yet—signing Jonas “Jonny” Wirth, Germany’s eChampions League winner, and Aaron “Happy” Rivera, Mexico’s rising phenom, as it officially enters the EAFC competitive scene.
Both stars will debut under the S8UL banner at the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, with eyes on more global titles ahead. Jonny, fresh off a $75,000 win at eCL 2024, brings ice-cold precision and championship pedigree. Happy, a LATAM sensation with three straight FC Pro 25 titles, is known for tactical brilliance and clutch finishes.
“We’re going global—and we’re going for gold,” said Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, S8UL Co-founder and CEO.
With EAFC added to its growing roster—alongside Apex Legends, Warzone, Chess, and Starcraft II—S8UL is no longer just India’s pride. It’s gunning for global dominance.
-
May 13, 2025 13:26 IST
iQOO Neo 10 to launch in India on May 26 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and bold new design
iQOO turns up the heat with India’s first Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 smartphone, powered by Q1 Supercomputing Chip
iQOO is ready to ignite the Indian smartphone market again. Expanding its acclaimed Neo series, the brand will unveil the iQOO Neo 10 on May 26, 2025, becoming the first in India to debut the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. This next-gen processor, paired with iQOO’s Q1 Supercomputing Chip, promises raw speed and optimized performance for gamers, multitaskers, and power users alike.
The Neo 10 will also stand out visually, launching in two bold finishes — the fiery Inferno Red dual-tone and the sleek, futuristic Titanium Chrome.
-
May 13, 2025 10:24 IST
Budapest goes big StarLadder to host CS2 Major 2025 in Europe’s mega esports arena
The MVM Dome set to roar as world’s top CS2 teams battle for $1.25M prize pool this December
StarLadder is taking Counter-Strike 2 to a whole new level. The second CS2 Major of 2025 lands in Budapest, Hungary, with the Grand Finals hosted at the 20,000-seat MVM Dome from December 11 to 14—marking one of the largest venues ever used in Major history.
Running from November 24 to December 14, the tournament brings together 32 elite teams for three action-packed weeks of global competition. The early stages will kick off at the 2,000-seat MTK Sportpark, an intimate esports-ready venue that lets fans get up-close with the action.
“Hosting another Major is an incredible honor,” said Roman Romantsov, CEO of StarLadder. “Budapest gives us the perfect stage to push the limits of what a live CS2 event can be.”
Expect record-breaking LED displays, immersive in-arena effects, and the electric energy of a packed stadium during the playoff showdown.
-
May 13, 2025 10:20 IST
One port to rule them all UltraProlink’s new USB hubs plug into the future
In a world where laptops keep shrinking and ports keep disappearing, UltraProlink just dropped four sleek solutions that could save your digital day. From 100W charging to 4K displays and Ethernet ports, these USB-C hubs and docks aren’t just accessories—they’re lifelines for creators, coders, gamers, and hustlers on the move. No drivers. No drama. Just pure plug-and-play power. Whether you're untangling a hybrid work setup or streaming in 4K, UltraProlink’s latest launch proves one thing: good tech doesn’t shout. It connects. Now available starting at just Rs 736.