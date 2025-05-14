Tech update of the day: Meta’s smart Ray-Bans arrive in India

-> Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses launch in India with camera, AI, and livestreaming powers
Hands-free just got a brain
Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have landed in India, merging classic design with Meta’s AI tech. These next-gen specs come loaded with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, open-ear audio, five mics, and voice-activated Meta AI. Users can snap 1080p portrait videos, livestream POVs to Instagram or Facebook, and get real-time info—from translating signs to finding recipes—just by saying “Hey Meta.”
Built for style and function, they arrive in Wayfarer and Skyler designs with prescription-ready lenses. A compact charging case, improved Meta View app, and OTA updates keep these AI-powered wearables future-ready. Smart never looked this cool.
-
May 14, 2025 15:03 IST
Battle lines drawn for OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia Split 2
Top 8 teams to clash from May 16 for Rs 29 lakh prize and a shot at VCT Ascension
The OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 is locked and loaded, kicking off on May 16 with eight elite teams chasing glory, Rs 29 lakh in prize money, and a golden ticket to the Split 2 LAN Finals. Organized by NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games, the tournament follows a wildly popular Split 1 that racked up over 10 million views.
The stakes are sky-high. Only the top three teams from this stage will make it to the LAN showdown on May 31 and June 1—where reputation, rewards, and coveted Challenger Points for VCT Ascension Pacific 2025 qualification are all on the line.
Opening matches promise fireworks: Velocity Gaming faces Asterisk, and Reckoning Esports goes up against GE Academy on Day 1. The battlefield expands on Day 2 with Revenant x Spark vs XO IND, followed by DotExe vs S8UL.
“Split 1 was just the beginning,” said Akshat Rathee, MD of NODWIN Gaming. “We’re building something big for South Asian esports.” Riot’s Sukamal Pegu echoed the sentiment, calling Split 2 a “key milestone” in the region’s rise on the global VALORANT stage.
-
May 14, 2025 13:27 IST
MediaTek T930 fires up 10Gbps 5G and AI for next-gen FWA and Mi-Fi
MediaTek’s new T930 chipset is redefining 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Mi-Fi with blazing 10Gbps speeds and AI-ready architecture. Built on a 4nm process, it features world-first tech like 6CC-CA, 8Rx, and 5-layer uplink, boosting signal coverage and spectral efficiency by 40%. It’s also the first to support 3GPP Release 18 and can power Generative AI gateways at the edge. With a dedicated network processor and quad-core CPU, the T930 delivers full-speed 5G-to-Wi-Fi/Ethernet performance. It’s not just fast—it’s smart, scalable, and future-ready, setting the stage for the next wave of intelligent, always-connected devices.
-
May 14, 2025 13:26 IST
Rilide malware turns your browser into a spyglass for cybercrooks
Browser extensions just got weaponized—and it's not pretty. Rilide, a stealthy malware strain first spotted in 2023, is now sweeping across continents by hijacking Chromium-based browsers. Disguised as helpful add-ons, it runs silently in the background, stealing cookies, bypassing two-factor authentication, and draining crypto wallets. Over 50,000 infected sessions were flagged in 2025 alone, with major spikes in North America, Europe, and Japan. Unlike past web injections, Rilide thrives outside the page sandbox, using isolated code environments to dodge detection. This marks a chilling shift: cybercriminals no longer hack the page—they hack the whole browser.
-
May 14, 2025 11:16 IST
AMD fires up the entry-level server race with EPYC 4005 launch
Affordable, efficient, and enterprise-ready—AMD’s latest server CPUs take aim at growing businesses
AMD has rolled out its new EPYC 4005 Series processors, a family of CPUs designed to deliver enterprise-grade performance without breaking the bank. Targeted at small and medium businesses and cloud service providers, the launch puts AMD on a direct collision course with Intel in the sub-$700 server CPU market.
Built on the Zen 5 architecture and leveraging the widely adopted AM5 socket, the EPYC 4005 series blends high performance with energy efficiency across a flexible price spectrum. The top-tier 4565P and 4585PX models boast 16 cores, 64 to 128 MB of L3 cache, and clock speeds peaking at 5.7 GHz—touting a performance gain of up to 1.83x over Intel’s 6th-gen Xeon 6300P in early benchmarks.
“The goal here is straightforward deployment, affordability, and performance without complexity,” said AMD's Enterprise VP Derek Dicker.
Industry partners like Lenovo, Supermicro, and OVHcloud have already lined up, integrating these chips into mainstream server systems, microcloud platforms, and bare metal offerings.
With aggressive pricing—starting at $239 and topping out at $699—AMD’s latest play signals a renewed push to democratize enterprise compute, cutting down barriers for businesses scaling up IT infrastructure in a cloud-first era.
-
May 14, 2025 10:30 IST
5G leads the charge as India’s tablet market surges 15 percent in Q1 2025
Premium push, 5G surge, and Xiaomi’s meteoric rise mark an eventful quarter
India’s tablet market posted a robust 15% year-on-year growth in Q1 2025, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR), signaling a strong rebound driven by premium devices and increasing 5G adoption. Quarter-on-quarter growth stood at 13%, reflecting sustained demand from both consumer and enterprise segments.
The spotlight was on the premium segment, which grew an impressive 41% YoY. This surge underscores India’s appetite for high-performance, future-ready tablets. Simultaneously, 5G tablets seized a substantial 43% market share—clear proof of consumers leaning toward connectivity-driven purchases.
Samsung retained its lead with a 34% share, thanks largely to the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G, which accounted for 98% of its shipments. Apple followed at 21%, fueled by strong demand for the iPad 11 Series and a promising start for the new iPad Air 2025. Lenovo, despite holding 19%, showed subdued momentum.
Xiaomi, however, stole the quarter’s thunder with 59% YoY growth. The Xiaomi Pad 7 captured 36% of premium tablet sales. Meanwhile, OnePlus made modest strides with 32% YoY growth from a smaller base.
CMR expects the market to grow steadily through 2025, aided by AI-powered features, stronger ecosystems, and festival-led buying spurts.