Tech update of the day: BGMI 3.8 codes now live

-> BGMI 3.8 update drops 24 redeem codes packed with rare skins and rewards
Following the BGMI 3.8 update, Krafton India has released 24 limited-time redeem codes offering players rare cosmetics, loot, and gear upgrades. These codes are valid until June 6, 2025, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with only 10 redemptions per code. Each player can redeem one code per day and a total of two codes until the expiry date.
How to redeem BGMI codes:
Enter your Character ID, one redeem code, and the Captcha
Click confirm and check your in-game mail for the reward
Active BGMI redeem codes:
DAZBZFSNXHSQ
DAZCZFEPX64K
DAZDZJV7MUBP
DAZEZ4AUFFJR
DAZFZB3EE6RV
DAZGZ6EJ5UV3
DAZHZ98TVMCA
DAZIZP7WNTFA
DAZJZP4KNUXF
DAZKZPKAE8VH
DAZLZAHMMNP8
DAZMZGEFNVK9
DBZBZRQ8HBBW
DBZCZF4J35BW
DBZDZF5J95MM
DBZEZSNP9KM3
DBZFZD9TBB43
DBZGZTKNKV45
DBZHZANF6HS6
DBZIZE64WBNK
DBZJZ6Q5E9BP
DBZKZK7WSEM5
DBZLZNUHXGFR
DBZMZ9UVEHAQ
Important rules:
– Only BGMI accounts (not guest accounts) can redeem codes
– Rewards must be claimed from in-game mail within 7 days
– Expired or already redeemed codes will return an error
If you want to flex some new skins or gear in your next BGMI drop, now’s your chance.
May 19, 2025 11:47 IST
AWS launches Strands Agents, an open source SDK to build smarter AI agents
AWS has released Strands Agents, an open source SDK that simplifies building AI agents using a model-first approach. Instead of complex workflows, developers just define a model, prompt, and tools. Already used by teams behind Amazon Q Developer and AWS Glue, Strands supports models from Bedrock, Anthropic, Meta, and others. It enables fast local prototyping and smooth deployment. With built-in tools like Retrieve and Thinking, Strands supports reasoning, tool selection, and multi-agent collaboration. Backed by contributors like Meta and Anthropic, Strands is now live on GitHub and ready for developers.