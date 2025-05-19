Subscribe

0

News News

Tech update of the day: BGMI 3.8 codes now live

From AI fireworks to stealthy hardware shifts and digital policy pivots, the tech world never hits pause. Stay ahead with the sharpest updates, quirkiest turns, and boldest moves—today’s tech pulse is anything but average.

author-image
PCQ Bureau
Updated On
New Update
Tech updates of the day

-> BGMI 3.8 update drops 24 redeem codes packed with rare skins and rewards

BGMI

Following the BGMI 3.8 update, Krafton India has released 24 limited-time redeem codes offering players rare cosmetics, loot, and gear upgrades. These codes are valid until June 6, 2025, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with only 10 redemptions per code. Each player can redeem one code per day and a total of two codes until the expiry date.

How to redeem BGMI codes:

  1. Visit: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

  2. Enter your Character ID, one redeem code, and the Captcha

  3. Click confirm and check your in-game mail for the reward

Active BGMI redeem codes:

  1. DAZBZFSNXHSQ

  2. DAZCZFEPX64K

  3. DAZDZJV7MUBP

  4. DAZEZ4AUFFJR

  5. DAZFZB3EE6RV

  6. DAZGZ6EJ5UV3

  7. DAZHZ98TVMCA

  8. DAZIZP7WNTFA

  9. DAZJZP4KNUXF

  10. DAZKZPKAE8VH

  11. DAZLZAHMMNP8

  12. DAZMZGEFNVK9

  13. DBZBZRQ8HBBW

  14. DBZCZF4J35BW

  15. DBZDZF5J95MM

  16. DBZEZSNP9KM3

  17. DBZFZD9TBB43

  18. DBZGZTKNKV45

  19. DBZHZANF6HS6

  20. DBZIZE64WBNK

  21. DBZJZ6Q5E9BP

  22. DBZKZK7WSEM5

  23. DBZLZNUHXGFR

  24. DBZMZ9UVEHAQ

Important rules:
– Only BGMI accounts (not guest accounts) can redeem codes
– Rewards must be claimed from in-game mail within 7 days
– Expired or already redeemed codes will return an error

If you want to flex some new skins or gear in your next BGMI drop, now’s your chance.

 

  • May 19, 2025 11:47 IST

    AWS launches Strands Agents, an open source SDK to build smarter AI agents

    AWS has released Strands Agents, an open source SDK that simplifies building AI agents using a model-first approach. Instead of complex workflows, developers just define a model, prompt, and tools. Already used by teams behind Amazon Q Developer and AWS Glue, Strands supports models from Bedrock, Anthropic, Meta, and others. It enables fast local prototyping and smooth deployment. With built-in tools like Retrieve and Thinking, Strands supports reasoning, tool selection, and multi-agent collaboration. Backed by contributors like Meta and Anthropic, Strands is now live on GitHub and ready for developers.



Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: