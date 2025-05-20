Tech update of the day: MSI Claw A8 goes AMD

-> MSI Claw A8 debuts with AMD power, drops Intel for Z2 Extreme chip
At COMPUTEX 2025, MSI unveiled the Claw A8 BZ2EM, its first gaming handheld powered by AMD instead of Intel. Under the hood is the Ryzen Z2 Extreme CPU, paired with up to 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM, a fast PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a massive 80Wh battery. The 8-inch FHD 120Hz display supports touch, VRR, and peaks at 500 nits brightness.
While it doesn't support the 32 GB RAM ceiling of Intel models, most games won’t miss it. Battery life is slightly better thanks to AMD’s efficient chip, and you'll still get Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C 4.0, Hall-effect controls, and a fingerprint sensor. It runs Windows 11, which brings some challenges on a compact screen, but this AMD Claw packs serious punch for portable gaming.
-
May 20, 2025 12:07 IST
CyberPowerPC India rolls out ‘Play Guarantee’ campaign for peace-of-mind PC gaming
No more buyer’s remorse. Gamers now get performance assurance and transparent specs on every Play Ready PC purchase.
CyberPowerPC India has launched a new initiative aimed at making custom PC buying more transparent and worry-free. Called the ‘Play Guarantee’, the campaign introduces a first-of-its-kind 30-day satisfaction assurance for Indian gamers, ensuring each Play Ready PC delivers the performance promised.
Every system under this program is built using 100 percent brand-new parts from authorized manufacturers. Each PC also comes with a genuine and activated version of Microsoft Windows at the BIOS level. Customers receive one year of on-site support, where certified technicians visit their location for any repairs or replacements. This eliminates delays caused by third-party service centers or long shipping timelines.
Before shipment, every PC undergoes rigorous benchmarking to verify real-world performance across CPU, GPU, memory, and thermals. This ensures users get a system that works smoothly from day one.
“In a market where trust is still catching up with demand, we want to flip the script,” said Vishal Parekh, COO, CyberPowerPC India. “We are giving gamers clarity, quality, and confidence straight out of the box.”
The move comes as more Indian gamers look for reliable, high-performance setups without uncertainty. A recent NeoGrowth study found that 54 percent of consumers prefer offline purchases due to concerns over authenticity. CyberPowerPC aims to bring that level of confidence into online custom PC buying.
This announcement follows their recent partnership with Orangutan Esports to power ApeCity, India’s first dedicated esports arena in Navi Mumbai.
With the Play Guarantee, CyberPowerPC India is setting a new benchmark for how gaming PCs should be bought and supported.
-
May 20, 2025 11:53 IST
ASUS ROG Lab Ignites the Future of Gaming at COMPUTEX 2025
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) set a new benchmark at COMPUTEX 2025 with The ROG Lab, an immersive showcase combining next-gen hardware, AI, modular design, and creative expression. The brand unveiled concept machines, powerful RTX 50 Series gear, sustainable peripherals, AI-powered experiences, and innovations designed to shape the future of gaming.
The ROG Lab featured five interactive zones: Future Gamer, Illumotion, Mechano, Humanlink, and CodeVerse. These spaces brought together real-time AI interactions, robotics, and customizable digital expressions. Highlights included the ROG Astral RTX 5090, the ROG Flow Z13 with AMD Ryzen AI Max+, and a fully functional robot PC built using laptop components.
ROG introduced the world’s fastest gaming monitor, the Strix Ace XG248QSG, with a 610Hz refresh rate, and a new ultrawide QD-OLED gaming monitor with built-in Google TV. The ROG Harpe II Ace mouse and Falcata split keyboard also drew attention for combining esports-grade performance with eco-conscious design.
In hardware innovation, ROG showcased cable-free BTF graphics cards, AI-enhanced Ryuo IV AIO coolers, and modular wireless cooling and fan systems for clutter-free PC builds. Other highlights included the ROG Ally X handheld, XG Station 3 Thunderbolt 5 dock, and ROG Phone 9 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a programmable AniMe Vision display.
The TUF Gaming lineup featured WiFi 7 routers, Hatsune Miku-themed peripherals, and AMD BTF motherboards focused on durability and style. With a mix of performance, creativity, and futuristic design, ROG at COMPUTEX 2025 showed that the next generation of gaming is already in motion.
-
May 20, 2025 11:49 IST
Samsung brings AI smarts to top load washers
Samsung has expanded its Bespoke AI appliance line in India with the launch of AI-powered Top Load Washing Machines. Available in 8kg to 14kg capacities, these smart washers bring a range of intelligent features to Indian households, including AI Wash, EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam, and AI VRT+™ for quieter, efficient laundry care.
The machines detect fabric type and weight, then auto-adjust wash settings for up to 25% better fabric care. Integrated with the SmartThings app, they offer features like AI Energy Mode, Bixby voice control, and real-time energy tracking. With Super Speed mode, washes are done in just 29 minutes.
Design-wise, the lineup comes in stylish finishes such as Black Caviar, Lavender Gray, and Brushed Navy, blending performance with aesthetics. Powered by Digital Inverter Technology, the machines come with a 20-year motor warranty.
Priced from INR 24,490, they are available via Samsung stores, online platforms, and major retailers.
-
May 20, 2025 11:47 IST
Synology launches BeeStation Plus with 8TB storage and AI photo search for homes and creative teams
Synology has unveiled BeeStation Plus, the newest upgrade in its plug-and-play storage lineup, now featuring 8 TB of storage and up to 4.8x faster performance than the previous model. Designed for families, professionals, and creative teams, the device offers a private, cloud-like experience without the hassle of complex setup or subscriptions.
BeeStation Plus automatically backs up files and photos from phones, computers, and cloud libraries. It features local AI photo recognition, letting users search by people or objects—without sending data to the cloud. The device also integrates Plex Media Server, turning it into a home theater hub that streams content across devices anytime, anywhere.
For added security, BeeStation Plus includes snapshot-based restore points and a three-month BeeProtect cloud backup, enabling secure 3-2-1 data protection with end-to-end encryption.
-
May 20, 2025 11:27 IST
Suryoday Bank boosts cybersecurity with AI-powered SOAR platform from Finesse and Securaa
Suryoday Bank has upgraded its cybersecurity infrastructure by adopting Securaa, an AI-driven SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response) platform, implemented by Finesse Cyberhub. This move replaces the bank’s manual security processes with an automated, real-time threat response system.
Powered by Securaa’s intuitive playbooks and AI automation, the platform now handles threat alerts, phishing detection, ransomware blocking, and IOC (Indicators of Compromise) analysis in under a minute—compared to the earlier 48 to 72 hours. The Finesse Cyberhub team evaluated the bank’s needs and integrated Securaa to provide faster threat detection, seamless tool integration, and better efficiency for the bank’s security operations center.
The shift marks a major milestone in Suryoday Bank’s digital transformation journey, reinforcing its commitment to cybersecurity resilience and innovation. The collaboration highlights Finesse’s expertise in secure digital transformation and Securaa’s role in streamlining security operations across industries.