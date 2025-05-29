Tech update of the day

-> Google opens official online store in India for direct Pixel sales
Google has officially launched direct-to-consumer sales for its Pixel devices via the Google Store in India. This marks the first time Indian consumers can purchase Pixel phones, watches, earbuds, and accessories directly from Google. The move complements existing offline and third-party online channels, making the entire Pixel ecosystem more accessible nationwide.
The online store supports UPI, no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, and instant cashback on select cards. To further enhance customer experience, Google is also expanding repair services, including same-day fixes at 20 service centres and free doorstep pickup options.
May 29, 2025 15:12 IST
Toshiba launches Z570RP QLED Gaming TV with AI-powered REGZA Engine ZRi
Toshiba has launched its latest premium QLED Gaming TV, the Z570RP, featuring the advanced REGZA Engine ZRi, an AI-powered platform that fine-tunes picture and sound quality in real time. The TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, Direct Full Array backlighting, and QLED Color tech for vivid visuals.
Designed with gamers in mind, it supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Dolby Vision-Atmos. Toshiba also includes a voice-activated interface and glare-minimizing Pure-View display. Available in sizes up to 100 inches, prices start at ₹42,999 exclusively on Flipkart with special launch offers.