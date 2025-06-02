Tech update of the day

Subscribe

-> Yaber K3 Smart Projector Launches in India with Google TV and JBL Sound for Ultimate Entertainment

Yaber K3 image

Yaber has launched its flagship K3 Smart Projector in India, promising an all-in-one home and outdoor cinema experience. Priced at ₹59,990, the projector features 1600 ANSI lumens brightness, built-in Google TV with access to 7,000+ apps, and cinematic JBL audio with Dolby support. The K3 supports 200-inch projection, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and includes advanced AI autofocus and auto-keystone correction for hassle-free setup.

With hands-free voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa, the K3 offers smooth usability and stunning visuals in any space. Available now on Amazon and Originshop.

