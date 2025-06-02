Tech update of the day

-> Yaber K3 Smart Projector Launches in India with Google TV and JBL Sound for Ultimate Entertainment
Yaber has launched its flagship K3 Smart Projector in India, promising an all-in-one home and outdoor cinema experience. Priced at ₹59,990, the projector features 1600 ANSI lumens brightness, built-in Google TV with access to 7,000+ apps, and cinematic JBL audio with Dolby support. The K3 supports 200-inch projection, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and includes advanced AI autofocus and auto-keystone correction for hassle-free setup.
With hands-free voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa, the K3 offers smooth usability and stunning visuals in any space. Available now on Amazon and Originshop.