Tech update of the day

-> Power in Your Pocket as numBer Launches Navo Buds Z1 with 75-Hour Playtime and Digital Battery Display
numBer has dropped the Navo Buds Z1, and they’re loud in all the right ways. Priced at just ₹999 with an early bird offer of ₹799, these earbuds bring serious features without burning your wallet.
A front-facing digital display shows battery life the moment you flip open the case. You get 75 hours of playtime, titanium-tuned sound, fast charging, low-latency gaming mode, and quad-mic call clarity. Add dual-device pairing, IPX5 water resistance and five bold colors, and the Z1 is ready to flex on every front.
Jun 03, 2025 15:02 IST
Infinix GT 30 Pro Debuts with Gaming Triggers and 120FPS BGMI Support at ₹22,999
Gaming Gets Real with Shoulder Triggers and AI Enhancements
Infinix has stepped into the gaming arena with the GT 30 Pro, a powerhouse smartphone tailored for mobile gamers. Priced at ₹24,999 for the base 8/256GB variant and ₹26,999 for 12/256GB, the GT 30 Pro brings unprecedented features to the mid-premium segment. Early buyers can grab it on June 12 for a special launch price of ₹22,999 exclusively on Flipkart.
Key Gaming Features and Performance Boosts
The GT 30 Pro is the world’s first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, clocking over 1.5 million on AnTuTu. With 24GB RAM (including virtual) and UFS 4.0 storage, it promises lightning-fast response. Gamers will appreciate its segment-first GT Shoulder Triggers for in-game actions and a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display with 4500 nits peak brightness.
Cooling, Controls, and Cyber Mecha Design
Its 5400 mm² VC cooling system, backed by copper foils and graphite films, ensures long gaming sessions without overheating. The Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 includes programmable RGB LED lights and real-time notification alerts. With AI-powered XBOOST, ZoneTouch, and Esports Mode, it offers a hyper-responsive, immersive gaming experience.
Availability and Add-ons
Available in Dark Flare and Blade White, the phone also supports a GT Gaming Kit (cooling fan + MagCase) for ₹1,999, or ₹1,199 with the phone.
Jun 03, 2025 11:09 IST
Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME reveals original character and storyline with major anime talent on board
Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, the upcoming free-to-play title from Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G., is expanding the beloved anime universe with an original story and a powerful new character. Sagan Shinomiya, voiced by Akari Kito (best known as Nezuko from Demon Slayer), leads CLOZER, a newly formed special unit investigating the sudden appearance of Kaiju Dimensional Gates.
These mysterious portals are opening around the world, bringing back defeated Kaiju and introducing dangerous new ones with strange powers. Unveiled during the Defense Force Boot Camp event in Yokohama, the story promises intense turn-based battles, unexpected twists, and original lore that builds on the manga’s foundation.
The game features returning and new characters in a fight to save humanity. It will launch soon on iOS, Android, and Steam, giving fans a chance to experience the Kaiju threat like never before.