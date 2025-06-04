Tech update of the day

-> Tempt Launches World’s Slimmest 67W GaN3 Travel Charger for Global Users
Tempt has unveiled the Elite Globe Slim, the slimmest 67W GaN3 travel charger designed for global travelers. Measuring just 14.7mm thin, it supports fast charging for laptops, smartphones, and tablets via dual USB-C PD 3.0 + PPS ports. With four swappable international plugs, it works in 190+ countries including the US, UK, and Europe. Built with next-gen GaN3 tech, it ensures cooler, safer charging. Priced at ₹3,299, the Elite Globe Slim combines portability, performance, and global compatibility, making it a smart, one-charger solution for digital nomads and frequent flyers.
Jun 04, 2025 14:18 IST
Five Valorant Moments That Made India a Global Force in FPS Gaming
As Valorant celebrates five years, India reflects on its homegrown heroes, rivalries, and rising stars that helped build a passionate FPS community. From iconic rivalries to record-breaking players and powerful female rosters, these five moments show how India didn't just play Valorant — it redefined its place in global esports.
1. VLT vs GE: The Rivalry That Ignited a Nation
In 2020 and 2021, Velocity Gaming vs Global Esports wasn’t just a match — it was a movement. Their 15+ faceoffs, especially during VCC 2021’s 55,000+ viewer showdown, turned casual fans into loyalists. GE or VLT, there was no in-between.
2. SKRossi Becomes a Legend
SKRossi’s 1,000+ first bloods and 4,000+ kills by 2023 made him a global name. The Jett prodigy showed Indian players that greatness doesn’t need high-end setups — just raw skill and heart.
3. Global Esports Joins VCT Pacific
In 2022, Global Esports’ entry into Riot’s VCT Pacific League brought India to the global esports map. The announcement trended on Twitter and became a national esports moment.
4. Orangutan’s Women’s Roster Makes History
Orangutan X’s VCT Game Changers APAC runner-up finish proved that Indian women could dominate the FPS scene. Their 75% win rate inspired a generation of female gamers.
5. VCSA Unleashes a New Era
With Riot and NODWIN launching Valorant Challengers South Asia, Indian teams finally had a direct path to global stages. The 2025 Split 2 finals crossed 4 million views proving the region’s momentum.
Jun 04, 2025 13:51 IST
vivo T4 Ultra Set to Launch on June 11 with Segment-First Features
vivo India is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated vivo T4 Ultra on Wednesday, June 11 at 12:00 noon. The brand promises to push performance boundaries with a lineup of powerful specs and industry-first features.
The highlight of the T4 Ultra is its 10x telephoto macro zoom — a first in the segment — designed for detailed close-ups and long-range clarity. It also sports a stunning 1.5K quad-curved display, delivering immersive visuals with premium aesthetics. Backed by turbocharged performance, the T4 Ultra aims to set a new standard for speed and versatility.
Jun 04, 2025 13:48 IST
Valorant 11.00 Patch Preview Brings New Map, Balance Tweaks, and UE5 Upgrade for Anniversary
Riot Games is celebrating Valorant's five-year anniversary with a massive update, previewing patch 11.00 alongside long-term upgrades. The shooter is set to transition to Unreal Engine 5 with patch 11.02 in July, promising better performance and faster downloads. Update 11.00 introduces a new map to Competitive from day one with reduced rank loss for early learners.
Gameplay balancing focuses on refining ultimates, debuffs, and underused abilities, while anti-smurfing gets tighter with upcoming Multi-Factor Authentication. Riot is also teasing replay support (11.06) and new esports initiatives, including expanded team visibility and Pick’Ems for Masters Toronto.
Jun 04, 2025 13:40 IST
Adobe Photoshop launches free beta on Android with AI-powered tools
Adobe has officially launched the beta version of Photoshop for Android, now available for free on Google Play. Tailored for mobile creators, the app brings key features like layers, masks, and Firefly-powered Generative Fill to smartphones. Android users can blend images, make precise selections, brush away distractions, and enhance visuals with AI-driven tools. The app supports Android 11 and above with at least 6GB RAM. Designed for both beginners and pros, Photoshop mobile lets users create thumbnails, vision boards, or quick edits on the move with ease and flexibility.
Jun 04, 2025 13:37 IST
Epson launches EcoTank L4360 Wi-Fi printer for homes and offices
Epson has unveiled the EcoTank L4360, a compact Wi-Fi-enabled printer built for homes, small offices, and hybrid workspaces. Designed as an upgrade to the L4260, the L4360 features faster print speeds of up to 15 ipm (black) and 8 ipm (color), automatic duplex printing, and ultra-low-cost printing at just 12 paise per page. With yields of up to 8,500 black and 6,500 color pages per refill, the printer significantly cuts down operating costs. Its Heat-Free technology ensures low power consumption, making it compatible with basic UPS systems. Priced at ₹25,999, the L4360 is now available across India.
Jun 04, 2025 13:36 IST
Honeywell launches Made-in-India CCTV camera series with advanced security features
Honeywell has introduced its first CCTV portfolio designed and manufactured entirely in India. The new 50 Series cameras are Class 1 certified and developed in Bengaluru in partnership with VVDN Technologies. Equipped with intelligent video analytics, gyro-based image stabilization, and enterprise-grade cybersecurity, the cameras meet the needs of critical infrastructure sectors like healthcare, education, and transportation. The launch supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and positions Honeywell as a complete OEM in electronic security. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the move as a step toward India becoming a global product innovation hub.
Jun 04, 2025 13:21 IST
COMPUTEX 2025 Ends on a High Note with AI and Next-Gen Tech in Focus
COMPUTEX 2025 wrapped up with 86,521 attendees from 152 countries, spotlighting Taiwan’s growing role in global tech. Focused on AI, robotics, and future mobility, the event featured innovations from NVIDIA, Qualcomm, BenQ, and Advantech. Startups took center stage at InnoVEX, where Taiwan’s DeepRad.AI won for its AI-powered medical imaging solution. Exhibitors unveiled intelligent robots, immersive displays, and sustainable tech. Pegatron’s robot dogs and BenQ’s AI golf simulator stole attention. With expanded venues planned for 2026, COMPUTEX reaffirmed its status as a global hub for next-gen technology, bringing together pioneers across AI, hardware, and innovation.