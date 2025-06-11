Tech update of the day

itel Zeno 5G fires up the budget game with AI smarts and real 5G at just Rs 9299
itel has dropped the Zeno 5G, a budget banger built for Gen Z. Priced at Rs 9299, it brings Real 5G, a slick 7.8mm body, and IP54 splash and dust resistance. The phone rocks a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Mediatek D6300 chip, 8GB RAM (4+4GB), and 128GB storage. Aivana, the smart AI assistant, joins hands with Ask AI for grammar checks and content magic. Add a 50MP AI camera, 5-year fluency promise, and free screen replacement to the mix and it’s a steal.