Tech update of the day

PCQ Bureau
New Update
itel Zeno 5G fires up the budget game with AI smarts and real 5G at just Rs 9299

Zeno 5G KV

itel has dropped the Zeno 5G, a budget banger built for Gen Z. Priced at Rs 9299, it brings Real 5G, a slick 7.8mm body, and IP54 splash and dust resistance. The phone rocks a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Mediatek D6300 chip, 8GB RAM (4+4GB), and 128GB storage. Aivana, the smart AI assistant, joins hands with Ask AI for grammar checks and content magic. Add a 50MP AI camera, 5-year fluency promise, and free screen replacement to the mix and it’s a steal.

 

