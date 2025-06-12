Tech update of the day

Flipkart Bonanza Sale offers jaw-dropping deals on Kodak and Blaupunkt Smart TVs from Rs 5999
The Flipkart Bonanza Sale goes live on June 12 with massive discounts on Kodak and Blaupunkt Smart TVs. Starting at just Rs 5999, these deals make it the perfect time to upgrade your home viewing experience.
Kodak's lineup includes the sleek Special Edition and the powerful Matrix QLED series. The 24-inch model starts at Rs 5999, while the 75-inch QLED with 4K, HDR10+, and Dolby sound comes in at Rs 69999. Most models include built-in apps, Chromecast, and voice-enabled controls.
Blaupunkt brings equal firepower with its QLED and CyberSound G2 ranges. A 24-inch Sigma smart TV is available for Rs 5999, while the 75-inch QLED tops the chart at Rs 69999. Expect vibrant 4K visuals, Android TV, Google Assistant, and powerful stereo speakers.
The sale runs from June 12 to 18, so shoppers have one week to grab these blockbuster deals.
Jun 12, 2025 17:20 IST
Volvo Cars and HCLTech announce strategic partnership to advance next-gen automotive engineering
HCLTech has been selected by Volvo Cars as a strategic supplier for end-to-end engineering services, expanding a long-standing relationship built on digital and PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) solutions. This move strengthens Volvo Cars’ commitment to delivering sustainable and innovative mobility, with HCLTech playing a key role in supporting its engineering transformation.
As part of the collaboration, HCLTech will provide advanced engineering solutions from its Automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg, along with contributions from its global network of offshore and nearshore delivery centers.
“We are proud to broaden our relationship with Volvo Cars at such a pivotal moment in its transformation journey,” said Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, Europe at HCLTech. “This engagement reflects our commitment to delivering high-performance, future-ready engineering solutions that help shape the mobility of tomorrow.”
The partnership highlights HCLTech’s growing role as a trusted engineering partner to global automotive innovators.
Jun 12, 2025 17:05 IST
Zoom Phone expands across India with AI-first telephony in six major telecom circles
Zoom has completed the rollout of Zoom Phone in six major telecom circles in India, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Licensed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Zoom Phone brings AI-powered cloud telephony to support modern, hybrid businesses.
Available as an add-on for paid Zoom accounts, Zoom Phone replaces legacy PBX systems and integrates seamlessly with Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Workplace. Features include call routing, voicemail transcription, local number access, and smart tools powered by Zoom AI Companion such as post-call summaries and voicemail prioritization.
Enterprises can now acquire native phone numbers for regional presence, even in areas where Zoom Phone is not yet live. With strong traction among Indian businesses, Zoom plans to expand further across the country, offering a flexible, secure, and scalable communication platform designed for the future of work.
Jun 12, 2025 16:58 IST
Truecaller launches Secure Calls to stop spoofing and secure business calls globally
Truecaller has introduced Secure Calls, a new feature under its Truecaller for Business platform, designed to fight call spoofing and protect users from fraud. This feature builds on the Verified Business system by verifying each individual call through a secure backend process.
Now, businesses subscribing to Truecaller for Business can have each call labeled as a “Secure Call.” This helps customers instantly recognize if a call is genuinely from the brand, reducing the risk of falling for impersonators and scams. A secure digital handshake between Truecaller and the business confirms the authenticity before the call reaches the user.
“Secure Calls is a big leap toward restoring trust in communication,” said Fredrik Kjell, COO at Truecaller. “It gives users clarity and gives businesses the confidence to reach out without being mistaken for spam.”
NoBroker, a major Indian proptech firm, has already adopted Secure Calls. Akhil Gupta, Co-founder and CTO at NoBroker, shared that the feature helps the company stay ahead of fraud attempts while allowing them to show contextual messages tailored to each customer.
Key benefits include reduced spoofing, improved verification, stronger brand reputation, and visual cues that clearly indicate a Secure Call within the app. The goal is to stop fraud at the source while improving the user experience.
Secure Calls is now available to business users worldwide as part of Truecaller’s ongoing effort to build safer communication networks.
Jun 12, 2025 14:56 IST
Riot Games celebrates five years of VALORANT in South Asia with desi-themed V5 campaign
Riot Games wrapped up V5, a colorful tribute to five years of VALORANT in South Asia. From chai jokes on billboards to crowd-voted catchphrases like “Skin dede bro,” the campaign blended gaming with local culture. V5 featured animated stories, college events, murals, and Radiant players celebrated as “VAL Toppers” during IIT-JEE results season. The celebration ended with V5 Game Night at ApeCity in Navi Mumbai, complete with showmatches and comedy by Raunaq Rajani. With India’s gaming economy growing rapidly, V5 honored a generation that turned VALORANT into a way of life both on-screen and off.
Jun 12, 2025 12:05 IST
Fujifilm launches X half camera with retro charm and digital magic
Jun 12, 2025 12:01 IST
Sony drops blockbuster audio deals ahead of World Music Day
Sony India is marking World Music Day with huge discounts on its best-selling audio gear. From June 13 to 22, customers can enjoy reduced prices on a wide range of products including headphones, wireless earbuds, soundbars and party speakers.
Highlights include the WF-1000XM5 earbuds at Rs 19,990 with cashback benefits and the WH-1000XM5 headphones now priced at Rs 27,990. Gamers can grab the WH-G900N for Rs 16,990 while party speakers like the SRS-XV800 are going for Rs 34,990. The offers are available across Sony Centers, the ShopatSC portal, major retail chains and leading online platforms.