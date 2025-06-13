Tech update of the day

Blaupunkt launches QLED Google TV series in India with 70W built-in sound starting at Rs 10,999
Blaupunkt has launched a new line of premium QLED Google TVs in India, offering cinematic visuals and powerful built-in sound across five screen sizes. The lineup includes 32, 40, 50, 55, and 65-inch models, all powered by Google TV OS with access to over 10,000 apps and games.
The new series is available for booking exclusively on Flipkart starting June 13. The 32-inch model starts at just Rs 10,999, making it one of the most affordable QLED options on the market.
The larger 50, 55, and 65-inch variants feature 4K QLED displays with HDR10, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus support. The top models boast four built-in speakers delivering up to 70 watts of sound. For compact spaces, the 32 and 40-inch models offer vibrant visuals, 48W sound output, and sleek bezel-less Airslim designs.
Blaupunkt’s new TVs are designed to eliminate the need for external sound systems, offering a complete entertainment setup right out of the box.
-
Jun 13, 2025 10:33 IST
PUBG Update 36.1 lands June 19 with ranked reset, vehicle tweaks, and more
Krafton has announced PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 36.1, going live on PC on June 19 and on consoles from June 27. The update introduces Ranked Season 26, with a full tier reset and new rewards such as animated nameplates for Gold tier and above.
The K2 assault rifle joins the ranked weapon pool, offering a new option for players looking for versatility and low recoil. Vehicle adjustments are another highlight. The Pony Coupe has been removed from Miramar, while UAZs are now spawning in Taego and Deston. Boats and Aqua Rails have been made less durable, shifting tactics on water-heavy maps.
Several quality-of-life improvements are included. These range from smoother inventory controls to a more intuitive friend invite interface. Key bug fixes address issues like grenade audio and parachute problems.
Rather than a dramatic overhaul, Update 36.1 focuses on balancing gameplay and refining the experience. The patch maintains PUBG’s momentum by keeping both competitive and casual players engaged with small but meaningful changes.
-
Jun 13, 2025 10:28 IST
Netflix drops animated bombshells at Annecy with Minecraft, Clash Of Clans and more
Netflix made waves at the Annecy International Animation Festival with first looks at animated series based on Minecraft, Clash of Clans, Magic the Gathering, and Ghostbusters. The streamer also teased the return of Blue Eye Samurai and preschool projects from Dr. Seuss titles. Adult animation saw bold reveals like Haunted Hotel from Dan Harmon and Long Story Short from Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Fans also glimpsed an R-rated preview from the Big Mouth creators’ next series, Mating Season. Netflix capped it off with Samuel, a French comic adaptation, underscoring its push into global storytelling.