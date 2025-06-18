Tech update of the day

NODWIN Gaming, Chess.com, and ChessBase India partner to boost Indian chess esports
NODWIN Gaming has teamed up with Chess.com and ChessBase India to build a unified chess esports ecosystem in India. This partnership combines NODWIN’s broadcast strength, ChessBase India’s grassroots reach, and Chess.com’s global platform. With over 9 million monthly players and rising viewership, the move aims to scale tournaments, creator-led content, and pro-level broadcasts. Chess will debut at the Esports World Cup 2025, with S8UL’s GM duo Nihal Sarin and Aravindh Chithambaram representing India, marking a new era for competitive chess as a spectator sport.
Adobe Launches Firefly Mobile App with AI-Powered Image and Video Creation on the Go
Adobe has officially launched the mobile version of its generative AI platform, Adobe Firefly, on iOS and Android, making advanced image and video creation accessible from anywhere. The app empowers users to generate visuals using text prompts, remove or add objects with AI brushes, and seamlessly sync projects with Creative Cloud tools like Photoshop and Premiere Pro.
The update also introduces Firefly Boards, now in public beta, offering collaborative moodboarding with support for video generation. Adobe has expanded its model integrations, now including Ideogram, Luma AI, Runway, and Pika, along with existing partners like OpenAI and Google.
Creators can experiment with a wide range of styles and media formats within a single platform. All AI-generated content includes Content Credentials for transparency and IP protection. The Firefly app is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.