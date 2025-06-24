Tech update of the day

Riot Games drops new VCT Pacific anthem with Yuki Chiba ahead of Stage 2 kickoff
Japanese rapper’s first-ever gaming collab brings upbeat anthem ‘Shinpai Muyou’ to global fans on 11 July
Riot Games has teamed up with Japanese rapper and singer Yuki Chiba for the VCT Pacific anthem titled Shinpai Muyou, marking Chiba’s debut collaboration in gaming. The track will drop globally on 11 July across all streaming platforms via Coup D'Etat Recordings, with an official music video launching the same day on the VCT Pacific YouTube channel.
Featuring bouncy basslines and punchy drums, Shinpai Muyou blends Chiba’s signature flow with chantable hooks. “It’s a reminder to believe in yourself. There’s no need to stress when you can just vibe,” said Chiba. The song is set to build momentum for the VCT Pacific Stage 2, beginning 15 July in Seoul and culminating in a grand finals roadshow in Tokyo on 30-31 August.
“This is more than just music — it’s a celebration of our fandom and a lead-up to a historic final in Japan,” said Jake Sin, Head of VALORANT Esports, APAC.
The results from Stage 2 will influence which four Pacific teams qualify for VALORANT Champions in Paris later this year. Ticketing details for the finals will be announced on the official VALORANT Esports website.
-
Jun 24, 2025 10:50 IST
daWg Flexes Hard with New Gaming Headphones and Liquid Cooler Launch
After shaking up the gaming cabinet space, daWg is levelling up with two new drops that mean business. Meet the Headbug G60 wireless gaming headphones and the W-L360 all-in-one liquid cooler—built for elite gamers chasing performance and style.
The G60 features 40mm drivers, ENC mic, dual wireless modes, and daWg’s ultra-low latency GameXperience tech. With 60 hours of playtime, steel-reinforced build and bold LED accents, it's ready for marathon sessions.
On the cooling front, the W-L360 packs a 360mm radiator, copper base, high-static PWM fans, and ARGB sync—offering both silence and savage thermal control. Available in Black and White, it’s the perfect combo of cooling muscle and clean aesthetics.
With aggressive pricing and bold specs, daWg is clearly not here to play safe—it’s here to dominate.