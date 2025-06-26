Tech update of the day

Panasonic Secures Thousands of Servers with CyberArk in Major Digital Overhaul
Panasonic Information Systems has implemented the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to modernise and automate privileged access across thousands of Windows and Linux servers within the Panasonic Group. As part of its PX digital transformation, the firm tackled inefficiencies tied to manual access management and outdated privilege tools.
The move enables real-time visibility into access logs, enforces least privilege policies, and automates password management enhancing both security and audit readiness. With credentials now hidden and rotated automatically, Panasonic gains tighter control over who accesses what, and when.
“Securing privileged access is critical in today’s threat landscape,” said Hiroshi Yagi, Director at Panasonic Information Systems.
CyberArk’s solution supports Panasonic’s drive for cyber resilience while aligning with zero-trust principles across its global IT operations.
Jun 26, 2025 19:38 IST
OnePlus announces Campus Dominate tournament with road to BGMS 2025 for student gamers
College teams across India to compete for ₹6 lakh prize pool and a shot at India’s top BGMI league
OnePlus has launched Campus Dominate – Road to BGMS, a nationwide college gaming tournament aimed at giving student gamers a platform to compete for real stakes. Open to all colleges across India, the event will run registrations from June 26 to July 12 and features a total prize pool of ₹6 lakhs.
More than just a tournament, Campus Dominate serves as a qualifier for BGMS 2025, India’s biggest Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports league. The top two teams from the college circuit will earn the opportunity to compete in the BGMS arena, offering student players a rare pathway into the professional scene.
Marcel Campos, Director of Product Strategy at OnePlus India, said the tournament reflects the company’s broader goal of supporting performance gaming. He also highlighted upcoming devices like the Nord 5 and Nord CE5, both launching on July 8, which are designed with high frame-rate gaming in mind.
Jun 26, 2025 19:35 IST
Panasonic Industry showcases automation tech for next-gen Indian factories
At India Warehousing Show 2025, Panasonic Life Solutions India’s Industrial Devices Division unveiled its latest industrial automation technologies aimed at transforming Indian manufacturing. Key innovations included high-speed sensors, PLCs, servo motors, and human-machine interfaces, all engineered to boost shopfloor productivity, precision, and safety. With solutions tailored for sectors like automotive, electronics, and logistics, Panasonic is aligning its tech with India’s growing demand for smart, scalable factory systems. By integrating IIoT 4.0 capabilities, Panasonic aims to support real-time control and data-driven operations across the industry. The showcase highlighted the company’s commitment to powering India’s manufacturing automation journey.
Jun 26, 2025 15:16 IST
Minecraft 1.21.7 Release Candidate brings bug fixes and a lava chicken beat
From glitched moons to groovy music discs Mojang's latest update cleans up the skies
Minecraft Java Edition players have a new update on the horizon with the arrival of the 1.21.7 Release Candidate. Following the Chase the Skies patch, which left a few rough edges, this hotfix comes in to smooth things out and toss in a couple of quirky surprises.
On the creative side, players can now discover a new painting called Good Boy by artist Sarah Boeving. It features a faithful dog companion and adds a cozy new touch to in-game builds. Another addition is the Lava Chicken music disc by Hyper Potions. To get it, you will need to defeat a Chicken Jockey—the oddly adorable baby zombie riding a chicken.
Bug fixes are the real focus here. Players on devices with Qualcomm graphics should see major improvements. Issues like distorted moons, broken map visuals, and vanishing underwater fog have all been addressed. There are also fixes for sign text glitches and a memory leak that could crash the game.
If no major issues are found, this version will become the official 1.21.7 release.
Jun 26, 2025 14:58 IST
CS TECH Ai’s Offshore Model Gets Real as GCCs Go Full Throttle in India
India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) landscape has surged past 1,760 centers in 2025, and engineering firms like CS TECH Ai are shaking up the game. Their partner-led Offshore Development Centre (ODC) model is emerging as a smart alternative for global companies seeking speed and efficiency.
Unlike traditional GCCs, these ODCs are co-built and fully run by engineering experts, handling everything from recruitment and training to delivery and governance. This allows parent firms to focus entirely on innovation while leaving day-to-day execution to seasoned specialists.
A standout case is AllyGram Systems & Technologies, a Pune-based center launched by Germany’s Grammer AG and AllyGrow Technologies. From 20 to over 100 engineers, it now drives design, PLM, and MES globally.
According to CS TECH Ai’s CMO Vishal Pawar, the model delivers “full-stack execution,” with teams managing the end-to-end lifecycle. As India readies for 400 more GCCs by 2030, ODCs are clearly the new growth engines.
Jun 26, 2025 14:32 IST
Sinch launches ‘Sinch Hub’ in India to transform enterprise messaging
Sinch has unveiled Sinch Hub, a next-gen CPaaS platform designed to centralise and simplify enterprise communication in India. Built for scale, compliance and cross-channel efficiency, Sinch Hub allows seamless integration of SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, Email, Voice and push notifications through one unified platform.
Designed with automation, analytics and regulatory compliance in mind, Sinch Hub empowers enterprises to manage messaging across multiple operators and communication channels. With features like real-time dashboards, automated message conversion, user consent enforcement, and multi-cloud deployment, the platform tackles fragmented customer journeys and evolving regulations head-on.
Launched as India accelerates digital adoption across sectors like banking and e-commerce, Sinch Hub is engineered to deliver secure, scalable and personalised interactions with zero compromise on compliance or consistency.
Jun 26, 2025 14:28 IST
Iksha Labs Launches AI Voice Agents for BFSI to Boost Recovery, Cut Costs
Deep-tech innovator Iksha Labs has launched custom-built AI voice agents for the BFSI sector, aiming to revolutionise debt recovery, payment reminders, and customer engagement. These intelligent voice bots, powered by advanced NLP, deliver human-like conversations and integrate seamlessly into existing CRM systems.
According to Iksha Labs CEO Hitesh Ganjoo, early adopters are seeing up to a 25% increase in recovery rates and a 20% reduction in staffing needs—within weeks. The agents are fully customisable, capable of rapid deployment in under seven days, and come with CRM integration and real-time analytics dashboards.
With empathy-driven conversations, the AI agents enhance user experience while automating repetitive operations. Iksha’s pay-per-use model and trial options make enterprise adoption frictionless. This marks a major step in humanising automation across the BFSI space.
Jun 26, 2025 12:40 IST
Cricket’s Future Is Here: str8bat Launches AI-Powered Smart Sticker with Global Legends
Bengaluru-based sports tech startup str8bat has unveiled cricket’s smartest innovation yet — an AI-powered smart sticker that transforms any bat into a real-time analytics tool. Launched alongside legends Greg Chappell and Kiran More, the ultra-light sticker uses str8bat’s elev8 Gen-AI platform to track bat speed, swing angles, and impact zones — all without altering the bat's feel. Designed for players at all levels, it democratises elite performance data. The launch also marked str8bat’s expansion into the US, targeting cricket’s rising popularity in states like Texas and California ahead of the 2028 LA Olympics. With over 18,000 users worldwide and partnerships with Cricket Australia and Rajasthan Royals, str8bat is changing how the game is played, coached, and understood.
Jun 26, 2025 12:23 IST
ViewSonic Launches M1 Max & M1X in India with 360° Projection
ViewSonic has launched two next-gen portable projectors in India,the M1 Max and M1X, blending design, performance and portability. The M1 Max comes loaded with built-in Google TV, Full HD resolution and Harman Kardon speakers, turning any wall into a smart entertainment hub. Both models feature ViewSonic’s patented 360° smart stand for ceiling-to-floor projection, ToF autofocus, and wireless streaming for cinema-quality experiences anywhere.
The M1X, meanwhile, offers flexible connectivity, supporting external streaming devices and even gaming consoles via USB-C. Weighing under 1kg and packed with smart features, these projectors are designed for rooftops, road trips or remote work setups delivering serious screen power in a compact form.
Jun 26, 2025 12:13 IST
EPAM Unveils DIAL 3.0 to Supercharge Enterprise AI Adoption Without Vendor Lock-In
EPAM Systems has launched DIAL 3.0, the latest evolution of its open-source GenAI platform built to help enterprises scale AI responsibly and flexibly. Designed with modular architecture, DIAL 3.0 allows companies to avoid vendor lock-in while accelerating GenAI deployment across functions.
The platform includes powerful new tools like DIAL XL for natural language workflows, Mind Map Studio for interactive insights, and QuickApps for no-code multi-agent AI apps. A unified marketplace now simplifies governance, model management, and cost attribution.
Backed by industry use cases in healthcare, finance, and retail, DIAL 3.0 offers a future-proof foundation for operationalising AI—from compliance to clinical research. With full lifecycle governance, open-source licensing, and seamless integration with major LLMs, EPAM delivers both freedom and control for enterprise AI strategies.
Jun 26, 2025 11:36 IST
Sony BRAVIA 5 Debuts in India with AI Brains and Blockbuster Visuals
Sony India has launched the BRAVIA 5, its smartest and most cinematic TV yet. Powered by the Advanced AI Processor XR, the BRAVIA 5 combines lifelike picture quality with immersive Dolby Atmos sound and deep black levels using XR Backlight Master Drive.
From blockbuster movies on Sony Pictures Core in near-4K Blu-ray quality to ultra-smooth gaming at 120Hz with PS5 optimisation, BRAVIA 5 is built to thrill. Features like XR Motion Clarity, Studio Calibrated Mode, Voice Zoom 3, and Acoustic Multi-Audio deliver a theatre-like experience right in your living room.
Available in screen sizes from 55 to 85 inches starting at INR 1,37,740, the BRAVIA 5 is available online and in stores nationwide, backed by a two-year warranty.