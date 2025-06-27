Tech update of the day

HP lifts lid on Latex 730 and 830 printers with Mumbai demo center

HP India has launched the Latex 730 and 830 printer series, tailored for small and medium Print Service Providers (PSPs) seeking speed, precision, and sustainability. Partnering with Redington, HP has also opened a hands-on Demo Center in Mumbai, where visitors can test the printers across various media and applications. The new models feature odorless water-based inks, enhanced automation like double-sided printing, and real-time color control. The 830 ups the game with high-capacity 3-liter cartridges that can be replaced on the fly. HP’s PrintOS Production Hub adds centralized print management, while EPEAT Climate+ certification underlines the company’s green push. According to Vitesh Sharma of HP, the range meets rising industry demands for speed and eco-conscious production. Redington’s Raghu Ram called the initiative a win for innovation and customer empowerment.