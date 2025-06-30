Tech update of the day

Stuffcool unveils ChargePlug Mini a compact universal fast-charging plug
Stuffcool has introduced the ChargePlug Mini, a compact universal multi plug that combines portability with powerful performance. Weighing just 110g and measuring slightly over 5 cm, this BIS-approved device supports high-power 10A appliances while offering fast-charging through two USB-C PD ports and one USB-A QC port. It features a built-in 20W GaN fast charger capable of charging an iPhone up to 50% in just 30 minutes.
Designed for Indian users with globally sourced gadgets, the ChargePlug Mini supports simultaneous charging and a wide input voltage range of 90V–264V. Its compact size and lightweight design make it ideal for students, professionals, and frequent travelers looking to reduce cable clutter. Proudly made in India, the ChargePlug Mini is now available on Stuffcool’s website and Amazon India.
-
Jun 30, 2025 15:11 IST
Samsung launches Galaxy M36 5G in India with AI-powered features
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy M36 5G in India, targeting young users with AI-driven tools like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live. This slim, 7.7mm smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and a 50MP triple camera with Optical Image Stabilization. Powered by the 5nm Exynos 1380 chip, it includes a vapor cooling chamber, 5000mAh battery, and 25W fast charging. It offers six generations of Android updates, One UI 7, Samsung Knox Vault, and a secure Samsung Wallet. Available from July 12, 2025, pricing starts at Rs 16,499.
-
Jun 30, 2025 15:08 IST
Sony unveils BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 and System 6 soundbars in India
Sony India has launched two new soundbars—BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6 and System 6—bringing cinematic surround sound to Indian homes. The Bar 6 features a 3.1.2-channel setup with upfiring speakers, while the System 6 delivers 1000W 5.1-channel audio with wireless rear speakers. Both support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, offering immersive sound with Indian-specific tuning. Voice Zoom 3 enhances dialogue, while the BRAVIA Connect app simplifies control. Built with sustainable materials, the devices also include accessibility features. Available from July 2025, the Bar 6 is priced at Rs 39,990 and System 6 at Rs 49,990.
-
Jun 30, 2025 14:03 IST
Croma launches 100W Karaoke Machine for immersive, on-the-go performances
Croma has unveiled its latest entertainment device—the 100W Karaoke Machine (Model: CRSP100BPE301511)—designed for music lovers and party hosts. Priced at ₹20,000, this compact unit features dual UHF wireless mics, built-in subwoofer, Bluetooth 5.3, and five hours of battery life, making it ideal for home, rooftop, or outdoor gatherings. Users can customise sound with voice modulation and echo controls and set the mood with RGB LED light modes. Weighing just 110g and equipped with a carry handle, the machine balances portability with premium performance. With a sleek design and intuitive interface, the karaoke system transforms any space into a stage. Now available at Croma stores and croma.com.