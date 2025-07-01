Tech update of the day

Microsoft releases first preview of Windows 11 25H2 update for Insider users
Microsoft has rolled out the first preview of Windows 11 version 25H2 to users enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. The update, scheduled for wider release in the second half of 2025, introduces a smaller installation package and improved servicing methods.
According to Microsoft, the 25H2 build resets the 36-month support cycle for Enterprise and Education editions and the 24-month cycle for Pro versions. The installation package is reportedly 40 percent smaller than its predecessor, aimed at reducing update time and system disruption.
A key feature in 25H2 is the use of enablement packages (eKBs), allowing devices to upgrade with a single restart through the existing Windows servicing model. The update shares its source code with version 24H2.
Interested users can access the build by joining the Windows Insider Dev Channel and enabling updates in system settings. A broader rollout of 24H2 is expected to begin on October 1.
Jul 01, 2025 09:58 IST
Clash of Clans July 2025 calendar brings CyberClash events and Clan Games
Supercell has launched the Clash of Clans July 2025 event calendar under the high-tech CyberClash theme. Revealed via official X post, the new season brings neon visuals, exclusive rewards, and a cyber-themed hero skin through the Gold Pass.
June 30, 2025
The month kicks off with a limited-time Challenge Level from July 1 to 9. No major events are scheduled during weeks two and three. The Treasure Hunt Event arrives mid-month, offering bonus loot and magic items.
From July 22 to 28, players can take part in the Super Troop Event and Clan Games, with discounts, challenges, and rare rewards. As always, Raid Weekends and Clan War Leagues continue throughout the season.
No events are planned for the final days of July, but surprise mini-events may appear in-game.