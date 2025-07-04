Tech Update Of The Day

Kodak Launches First-Ever JioTele OS Smart TV in India
Kodak TV, in partnership with Jio, has launched its first JioTele OS-powered QLED 4K Smart TV in India, marking a major step toward personalized, regional entertainment. Available exclusively on Amazon for ₹18,999, the 43-inch TV offers over 300 free live TV channels, 300+ JioGames, and access to top global and regional OTT platforms. Designed for India’s multilingual audience.
It features a 4K QLED display, Dolby Audio, AI-based content recommendations, and a bezel-less AirSlim design. With voice-enabled multi-language remote, powerful Amlogic processor, and seamless connectivity, the TV delivers a smarter and more immersive experience for every Indian household.
Jul 04, 2025 12:12 IST
NODWIN, EWCF partner for South Asia media rights
NODWIN Gaming has partnered with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) to manage media rights sales across South Asia, including India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The collaboration aims to expand the reach of the Esports World Cup (EWC) in one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming markets. Alongside media rights management, NODWIN will act as EWCF’s marketing partner in India to boost local fan engagement and support regional initiatives.
With a proven track record in esports content distribution and production, NODWIN’s involvement is set to enhance accessibility and representation in the esports space. The EWCF, known for organizing the world’s largest multi-title esports tournament, is focused on sustainable and inclusive global esports growth.