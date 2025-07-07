Tech Update Of The Day

UltraProlink Launches JOT Pencil: Universal Stylus
UltraProlink has launched the JOT Pencil, a universal stylus compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other capacitive touchscreen devices. It requires no Bluetooth, pairing, or app installation, making it instantly usable. With dual modes—iPad Mode (with palm rejection) and Universal Mode—users can easily switch between them with a simple tap.
The 1.5mm conductive nib offers precision and a natural writing experience, while the 10-hour battery life, fast USB-C charging, and magnetic attachment add convenience. Priced at INR 3,999, the JOT Pencil is designed for seamless digital interaction, empowering users to write, sketch, and navigate effortlessly across all devices.
Top 4 teams set for VCT Ascension Pacific fight
The top four teams from OMEN VCSA 2025 Split 3 — Velocity Gaming, Revenant XSpark, S8UL, and Dot Exe — have secured their places in the VCT Ascension Pacific Qualifiers. The online stage kicks off on July 7, followed by the LAN Grand Finals on July 12 and 13 at Ardee Mall, Gurugram. The winner will earn the sole spot to represent South Asia at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025 in Bangkok.
Backed by Riot Games and NODWIN Gaming, OMEN VCSA remains South Asia’s premier pathway to global VALORANT success, featuring a prize pool of ₹1.13 crore. Fans can catch all the action live on NODWIN Gaming and VALORANT India’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
iQOO named title sponsor of S8UL’s EWC 2025 run
S8UL Esports has announced iQOO as the official title sponsor for its Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 campaign in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This landmark partnership strengthens iQOO’s ongoing support for S8UL’s BGMI division, Team iQOO SOUL. As title sponsor, iQOO branding will feature on team jerseys, digital content, and fan engagement initiatives like weekly watch parties and an open S8UL Gaming House fan hub.
S8UL is the first Indian esports organisation to qualify for EWC finals across multiple titles including Apex Legends and EAFC 25. The collaboration underscores both brands' commitment to high performance and ambition, aiming to elevate Indian esports on the global stage with a shared vision for innovation and excellence.
itel Launches City 100 with AI & Free Speaker
itel has launched the City 100, a feature-rich budget smartphone priced at just ₹7,599. With a slim 7.65mm design, the phone offers IP64-rated dust and splash protection, a powerful 5200mAh battery, and a vibrant 6.75” HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core chipset and 4+8GB RAM with 128GB storage, the City 100 ensures smooth performance.
It introduces Aivana 3.0, itel’s advanced AI suite with tools like image-to-text conversion and smart document editing. The device also features a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, Android 14, side fingerprint sensor, and fast 18W charging. Buyers also receive a free magnetic speaker worth ₹2,999, making it a standout value offering.