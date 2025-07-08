Tech Update Of The Day

Samsung M9 debuts with AI, 4K OLED, gaming boost
Samsung has launched its new Smart Monitor lineup in India, led by the flagship M9 (M90SF), featuring a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED screen. Designed for hybrid professionals and content creators, the M9 offers AI-powered picture and sound optimisation, OLED Safeguard+, and glare-free display for comfortable viewing. With a 165Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, it's also built for high-performance gaming.
The M8 (M80SF) and M7 (M70F) models return with 4K UHD VA panels and Tizen OS, offering smart features like Multi View, Click to Search, and Microsoft 365 access. Launch offers start from 7 to 20 July 2025 with up to Rs 3,000 in instant cart discounts across channels.