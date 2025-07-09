Tech Update Of The Day

CLAW launches GM43 RGB mic for pro content creators
CLAW has launched the GM43 Dynamic RGB Gaming Microphone, tailored for streamers, podcasters, gamers, and creators seeking studio-level audio. With a cardioid pickup pattern and wide 50Hz–16kHz frequency response, it ensures crisp, isolated vocals. The mic supports both USB-C and XLR outputs for plug-and-play compatibility across devices. Built-in controls include tap-to-mute, gain dial, live monitoring, and volume toggle.
Customizable RGB lighting adds immersive flair with memory retention. Bundled with a pop filter, USB cable, and desktop base, the GM43 is ready out of the box. Priced at Rs 3,990, it’s available via Originshop.co.in and Amazon.in, distributed by Origin Marketing Pvt. Ltd., a key player in India’s gaming peripherals market.
-
Jul 09, 2025 13:20 IST
Gnani.ai launches Inya.ai, no-code Agentic AI tool
Gnani.ai has launched Inya.ai, a no-code Agentic AI platform designed to help developers and enterprises build intelligent voice and chat agents without coding. Tailored for revenue-critical workflows, Inya.ai supports multilingual communication, payment nudges, contextual upselling, and cross-channel integration across voice, chat, SMS, and WhatsApp. Its standout feature,multi-agent orchestration, enables departmental agents to collaborate and share context seamlessly.
Voice-first and enterprise-ready, Inya.ai arrives as demand grows for autonomous customer support tools. Backed by Gnani.ai’s IndiaAI Mission recognition and work on India’s first Voice Large Language Model, Inya.ai aims to redefine how businesses deploy human-like, scalable AI agents.
-
Jul 09, 2025 13:16 IST
Skullcandy launches Crusher, Sesh ANC in India
Skullcandy has expanded its premium audio lineup in India with the launch of Crusher Wireless headphones and Sesh ANC Active true wireless earbuds. Priced at ₹9,999 and ₹8,800 respectively, both products are now available on Skullcandy.in and major e-commerce platforms. Crusher Wireless features Stereo Haptic Bass, 40-hour battery life, and adjustable sensory bass for an immersive experience.
Sesh ANC Active, part of Skullcandy’s Active Collection, offers 4-mic active noise cancellation, IP67 rating, 28-hour battery life with ANC, and a secure Fit Grip design for workouts. With these launches, Skullcandy caters to music lovers and fitness enthusiasts, combining bold design with powerful sound tailored for diverse lifestyles.
-
Jul 09, 2025 11:49 IST
Lenovo, Mythpat launch hunt for India’s top gamer
Lenovo has launched “India’s Top Gamer ft. Mythpat,” a nationwide gaming tournament to discover emerging talent across the country. Partnering with Intel and gaming influencer Mythpat, the multi-city event combines online and offline challenges, with offline qualifiers held at Lenovo stores and gaming cafés in six cities.
A total prize pool of ₹12 lakhs is up for grabs, with the winner receiving a complete Lenovo Legion gaming setup. Registrations are open until July 18, 2025. Mythpat will also host a special in-game treasure hunt with finalists. The initiative reinforces Lenovo’s commitment to the Indian gaming ecosystem, powered by its Legion Pro 7i laptops featuring advanced AI-based performance tools.
-
Jul 09, 2025 11:39 IST
Quick Heal expands AI security to Tamil Nadu users
Quick Heal Technologies has expanded the rollout of its AI-powered Internet Security Essentials to Tamil Nadu amid a surge in cyber threats. According to the India Cyber Threat Report 2025 by Seqrite Labs, the state reported 369 million malware detections in 2024, the second highest in India. Chennai alone accounted for over 10% of national detections.
The security suite, powered by GoDeep.AI, offers predictive threat detection, ransomware protection, phishing defence, safe browsing, and centralized security management via the metaProtect platform. This move aligns with Quick Heal’s mission to democratize cybersecurity and promote digital safety across regions with growing tech adoption. The software supports Windows 8 to 11.
-
Jul 09, 2025 11:20 IST
iQOO unveils Prime Day deals on latest 5G phones
iQOO has announced exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members during the Prime Day Sale from July 12 to 14, 2025. Offers apply to top models including the iQOO Z10 Lite, Z10x, Z10, Neo 10R, Neo 10, and the newly launched iQOO 13 Ace Green. The iQOO Neo 10R features a 1.5K AMOLED display and 6400mAh battery, while the Z10 Lite comes with a 6000mAh battery and 50MP Sony AI camera.
The Z10 stands out with a 7300mAh battery and 90W FlashCharge. For flagship users, the Neo 10 and iQOO 13 bring Snapdragon 8 series power, supercomputing chips, and 144Hz displays. All devices offer 5G connectivity and advanced performance features.