Tech Update Of The Day

TeamViewer Boosts Mercedes F1 Simulator Efficiency
TeamViewer is enhancing simulator operations for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team with its enterprise solution, TeamViewer Tensor. The driver-in-loop simulator, crucial for testing car setups and strategies, now benefits from Tensor’s secure, scalable, high-performance remote access. Engineers and simulator drivers can collaborate in real time, even across time zones.
Tensor supports high-resolution dynamic remoting, centralized user management, and efficient troubleshooting. This helps optimize simulator usage and supports rookie driver Kimi Antonelli’s track familiarization. By improving data access and decision-making, TeamViewer provides a competitive edge while ensuring cost-effective technology deployment in line with Formula 1’s strict budget cap.
Jul 10, 2025 14:44 IST
Acer Iconia Tab iM11 Debuts with 2.2K Display
Acer has launched the Iconia Tab iM11, a premium Android 14 tablet starting at ₹23,999. Built for hybrid lifestyles, it features a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable to 1TB), and a crisp 11.45-inch 2.2K IPS display. It comes bundled with a keyboard, Active Stylus Pen, and Smart Flip Cover, making it ideal for work, study, or entertainment.
With quad speakers, a 7400mAh battery, 16MP rear and 8MP front cameras, 4G LTE, and in-built fingerprint sensor, it offers all-round functionality. Now available at Acer stores and major online platforms, the iM11 blends power, portability, and productivity in one sleek package
Jul 10, 2025 14:35 IST
Catch Studio-Grade Sennheiser Deals on Prime Day
Sennheiser is offering up to 52% off on its top-tier audio gear during Amazon Prime Day 2025, from 12–14 July. Deals include the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless at ₹20,990 (with free BTD 600 dongle), Profile USB Mic for ₹9,490, and the HD 490 PRO Plus Studio Headphones at ₹28,490.
The ACCENTUM Wireless SE drops to just ₹990, while ACCENTUM Plus Wireless is available for ₹12,990. Ideal for audiophiles, gamers, and creators, these products bring signature Sennheiser sound, hybrid ANC, and marathon battery life—now at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss this limited-time chance to upgrade your audio setup during the Prime Day sale on Amazon India.
Jul 10, 2025 12:54 IST
Alienware 16 Aurora Debuts on Prime Day India
Dell Technologies and Alienware have unveiled the Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop in India, launching exclusively on Amazon Prime Day from July 12–14, 2025. Powered by up to Intel® Core 7 (Series 2) CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RT 5060 GPUs, it’s built for serious gaming performance. The laptop features a sleek, travel-ready design with a 16 WQXGA 120Hz display, Cryo-Chamber thermal architecture, Dolby Audio, and Wi-Fi 7. With up to 10-day battery life and cutting-edge cooling, it balances power and portability effortlessly. Available from ₹1,29,990, the Aurora will hit wider retail from July 17.
Jul 10, 2025 12:35 IST
Amazfit Active 2 Square Debuts in India
Amazfit has launched the Active 2 Square smartwatch in India, with early access starting July 10. Originally priced at ₹25,999, it will be available at a special launch price of ₹12,999 during the Prime Day Sale (July 12–14). Featuring a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and a premium stainless steel frame, it blends style and durability.
Key highlights include Zepp Flow™ voice commands, offline maps, BioTracker™ 6.0 PPG, female-specific wellness insights, and over 160 sports modes. With 10-day battery life and smart features like message replies, the Active 2 Square brings flagship functionality to the mid-range segment. Available via major online and offline platforms.
Jul 10, 2025 12:24 IST
Sony Launches WF-C710N Earbuds with AI & ANC
Sony India has unveiled the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Earbuds, featuring dual noise cancelling, AI-powered calling, and up to 40 hours of battery life. Designed for comfort and style, the earbuds come in four elegant colours: Glass Blue, Pink, White, and Black. Enhanced with Adaptive Sound Control, ambient sound modes, Quick Attention, and multi-point Bluetooth connectivity, they ensure a seamless listening and calling experience.
The WF-C710N also boasts IPX4 water resistance and an eco-friendly plastic-free packaging. Priced at ₹8,990, the earbuds are available from 10th July 2025, with a ₹1,000 cashback offer valid until 31st July.
Jul 10, 2025 11:39 IST
Samsung India Opens Pre-Orders for Galaxy Z Fold7 & Flip7
Samsung has begun pre-orders for its latest foldables — Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. The Galaxy Z Fold7 is Samsung’s thinnest, lightest fold yet, featuring an 8-inch main display, a 200MP camera, and powerful AI capabilities with One UI 8.
The Galaxy Z Flip7 boasts a larger FlexWindow, enhanced battery life, and a 50MP camera, while the Flip7 FE offers foldable innovation at a lower price point. Pre-order customers can avail storage upgrades worth up to ₹12,000 and no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months. Devices are available via Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.