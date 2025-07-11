Tech Update Of The Day

Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch8 Series with AI Power
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch8 series in India, featuring the world’s first smartwatch with Google’s AI Assistant, Gemini. The new models sport a sleek cushion design and enhanced health features, including advanced sleep tracking and the innovative Antioxidant Index. The Galaxy Watch8 Classic introduces a rotating bezel for a classic feel.
Pre-order between July 9-24 to avail exciting offers like cashback of up to INR 12,000 and no-cost EMI options. Prices start at INR 23,999 for the Watch8 40mm BT model, offering unbeatable deals for fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers alike.
Jul 11, 2025 14:25 IST
boAt Launches Valour Watch 1 GPS with Premium Edge
boAt has launched its flagship wearable series with the debut of Valour Watch 1 GPS, blending premium design with fitness-first tech. Featuring a 1.43” AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass, built-in GPS, VO₂ Max, HRV monitoring, and auto workout detection, it also packs a 15-day battery and 3ATM water resistance. Powered by an X2 high-performance processor, it offers 1.5x faster processing and one-third the power use of entry-level chips.
Priced from ₹5,999, it includes a free wellness package worth ₹5,000 with doctor consults, pharmacy and gym discounts. Available in three sleek colours on Amazon, Flipkart, boAt's website, and select retail stores across India.
Jul 11, 2025 13:23 IST
Acer Launches Aspire Go 14: AI Laptop Under ₹60K
Acer has launched the Aspire Go 14, its most affordable AI-powered laptop, aimed at students and first-time buyers. Starting at ₹59,999, it features up to Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processors, Intel Arc graphics, and Intel AI Boost NPU for smart performance. The 14-inch WUXGA display, lightweight 1.5 kg build, and 32GB DDR5 RAM offer both portability and power.
With Copilot integration, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C ports, and a 55Wh battery, it blends AI efficiency with everyday functionality. Ideal for study, light content creation, and multitasking, the Aspire Go 14 redefines entry-level laptops by bringing premium AI features to budget users.
Jul 11, 2025 13:21 IST
ViewSonic Empowers Educators with AI Tools in India
ViewSonic has launched ViewLessons AI Studio and the enhanced myViewBoard 3.0 in India, offering next-gen teaching tools to over 300 million K–12 students. ViewLessons AI Studio enables educators to instantly create editable, NCERT-aligned lessons tailored to CBSE and ICSE, saving time and enhancing personalisation.
myViewBoard 3.0, awarded the ISTE Seal for Creativity Tools, boosts classroom interactivity with real-time participation, AI tools, and accessibility features like text-to-speech, immersive reading, and Irlen filters. With support for diverse file formats and cloud-based sharing, ViewSonic’s solutions are designed to modernise education, support neurodiverse learners, and elevate teaching across India’s evolving digital classrooms.
Jul 11, 2025 13:19 IST
Delhi AI Legends Triumph in #PlayGalaxy Cup Z Fold
The #PlayGalaxy Cup Z Fold Edition saw India’s top gamers battle fiercely in a BGMI tournament featuring 12 creator-led teams. After four intense matches, Team Delhi AI Legends, led by Techno Gamerz, claimed victory and a Rs 2,40,000 prize. Hosted by Samsung, the event attracted over 5 million engagements and showcased India’s thriving esports community.
With top creators like Mythpat, Desi Gamers, and SlayyPoint participating, the tournament highlighted gaming’s rapid growth in India. Techno Gamerz celebrated the win as a milestone for the community. The event underscored how technology and gaming together fuel India’s rise on the global esports stage
Jul 11, 2025 13:16 IST
Infinix HOT 60 5G+ Launches: Gaming Meets AI Power
Infinix unveils the HOT 60 5G+, a slim 7.8mm smartphone featuring a customizable One Tap AI Button, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, 6GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 90FPS gaming support. With a 50MP AI camera, IP64 rating, and 5200mAh battery with bypass charging, it offers powerful performance and durability.
The device also introduces Circle To Search and UltraLink walkie-talkie mode for seamless multitasking and communication in low-network areas. Available in Shadow Blue, Tundra Green, and Sleek Black, it goes on sale July 17th at INR 9,999 on Flipkart and retail stores
Jul 11, 2025 12:09 IST
Score Big on Tech: Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is bringing unbeatable tech offers, and these standout products are not to be missed. The iQOO Neo 10R impresses with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 6400mAh battery, and blazing-fast 80W charging. For value and endurance, the iQOO Z10 Lite offers a 6000mAh battery, 50MP AI camera, and 5G support. WD My Passport and WD Elements drives offer secure, high-capacity storage up to 6TB.
The vivo V50e shines with dual 50MP cameras, 90W charging, and rugged design, while the vivo T4 5G boasts a 7300mAh battery, Snapdragon chip, and 4K dual recording , ideal for powerhouse performance. These Prime Day picks offer something for every tech lover.
Jul 11, 2025 12:05 IST
Zoom Supercharges Productivity with Agentic AI Tools
Zoom has launched powerful new agentic AI features through its AI Companion and Custom AI Companion add-on, enabling seamless task automation and app integration. Users can now connect with 16 third-party platforms, including ServiceNow, Jira, Asana, Box, and more — all without leaving Zoom. The add-on, now available online for $12/user/month, brings meeting summaries to platforms like Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, supports custom avatars, and offers personalised summary templates.
Key upgrades also include in-person voice recording, real-time call insights, and enhanced document collaboration. These innovations aim to streamline workflows, save time, and empower small businesses, educators, and professionals to get more done across platforms.