Tech Update Of The Day

Stuffcool Click Trio Powers All Your Apple Gear
Stuffcool has launched the Click Trio, a compact 10,000mAh wireless power bank designed to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at once. Measuring just 7.13 x 10.95 x 1.85 cm and weighing 210g, the Click Trio supports 15W wireless charging for Android, 7.5W for iPhones, and includes a built-in Apple Watch charger. A 20W PD output via Type-C cable can charge an iPhone to 50% in 30 minutes.
The sleek design features a foldable aluminium stand for hands-free viewing. BIS-certified and Made in India, the Click Trio is now available at Stuffcool.com and local retailers, offering a clean and cable-free way to stay powered on the move.
Jul 14, 2025 13:24 IST
Delhi AI Legends Win Samsung’s #PlayGalaxy Cup 4.0
Samsung concluded Season 4 of the #PlayGalaxy Cup, with Delhi AI Legends—featuring top creators like Techno Gamerz and iPreet—clinching the title. The high-stakes tournament, livestreamed on Samsung India’s YouTube channel and at Samsung stores, saw 48 of India’s top gamers battle it out using the Galaxy Z Fold7. First runners-up were Guwahati Galaxy Guardians, followed by Ahmedabad AI Avengers.
The event reached over 350 million users nationwide. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7, with its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, slimmer build and enhanced performance, enabled smooth, immersive gameplay. With this tournament, Samsung reinforced its commitment to India’s growing esports scene and mobile gaming innovation
Jul 14, 2025 13:17 IST
Copper Gets Real: Minecraft Turns a Decorative Metal into a Game-Changer
Minecraft has quietly reshaped its early-game economy with one of its boldest moves in years. The latest update introduces copper tools, armor, and a surprisingly functional Copper Golem, elevating the once ornamental metal into a core part of gameplay.
The new copper gear bridges the gap between stone and iron. Tools mine faster and last longer than stone but remain cheaper than iron, making copper a smart early investment. Copper armor offers decent protection and lets players reserve iron for higher-value items. This shift subtly rebalances player progression without breaking the classic formula.
The real twist is the Copper Golem. Revived from the ashes of a fan vote loss, it now serves as an autonomous organizer. Drop one in your base and it will transfer items from copper chests to standard ones within range. It even ages over time, giving builds a dynamic, weathered look unless preserved with wax.
For years, copper sat ignored. Now it has purpose, personality, and power. Available now in the Bedrock Preview and expected soon in the Java edition, this update quietly rewires the way players think about materials. Minecraft’s slowest metal just got fast-tracked to relevance.
Jul 14, 2025 11:48 IST
CyberPowerPC India Launches Esports Masterclass to Educate Parents and Gamers
CyberPowerPC India is rewriting the esports playbook with a bold new initiative aimed at bridging the generational gap between gamers and their parents. Launched in Navi Mumbai’s ApeCity, the Esports Masterclass series tackles the realities of gaming as a career with rare honesty, offering families an inside look into the discipline, challenges, and opportunities within India's fast-evolving esports ecosystem.
In its opening sessions, top industry voices including CyberPowerPC India COO Vishal Parekh and Orangutan co-founders Jai Shah and Yash Bhanushali engaged with attendees to decode the landscape. Esports athletes Arman (Aaru) and Ankit Shukla (Akop) brought authenticity to the discussion, detailing the grind behind the glamour—from training schedules to burnout and online scrutiny.
With esports now officially recognized by the Indian government and included in national and international sporting events, the stakes have never been higher. Yet parental skepticism remains a barrier. The masterclass series is CyberPowerPC’s answer to that, blending dialogue with education to reshape perception and spark support at home.
Jul 14, 2025 10:03 IST
Heretics flip the script with reverse sweep to take Valorant EWC crown
Team Heretics pulled off one of the most stunning comebacks in competitive Valorant history Sunday night, toppling Gen.G with a 3 to 2 win in the Valorant Esports World Cup 2025 final after losing the first two maps.
The European squad, already considered underdogs at the start, looked outmatched early. Gen.G controlled Lotus and Bind with sharp executes and clean retakes. But Heretics stayed composed and struck back on Icebox, disrupting Gen.G’s setup with aggressive mid pushes and flawless coordination.
Map four on Ascent turned the tide completely. Heretics forced overtime and edged out the win with a pair of nail-biting clutches. By the time the match reached Split, the pressure had shifted. Gen.G faltered under fire while Heretics kept applying it with smart utility and fearless aim.
This marks Heretics' first major international title and sends a clear signal across the Valorant landscape. It was not just a win but a reminder that momentum is everything and that comebacks are never out of reach.