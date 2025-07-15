Tech Update Of The Day

OnePlus Brings AI-Powered ‘Plus Mind’ to 13 Series
OnePlus has begun rolling out a major software update for the OnePlus 13 and 13R, introducing "Plus Mind," its latest AI-powered personal assistant. Designed to help users manage content overload, Plus Mind uses a unique three-finger swipe-up gesture to instantly capture and analyze on-screen information—from images and messages to webpages.
It then organizes this content in a new app called Mind Space, offering smart suggestions like calendar entries and translations. Integrated with the AI Search bar, it enables seamless recall via natural language queries. First seen on the OnePlus 13s, Plus Mind now brings this advanced memory and productivity tool to a wider user base.
This update is part of OnePlus' broader AI strategy, which also includes features like AI VoiceScribe, AI Reframe, and AI Perfect Shot, aiming to make smartphones more intuitive and personalized. The rollout has started globally and will reach all users in the coming weeks.
-
Jul 15, 2025 15:05 IST
Velocity Gaming wins VCSA, heads to VCT
Velocity Gaming has earned a spot at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025 after a commanding 3-1 victory over S8UL in the Grand Finale of the OMEN VCSA 2025 LAN Qualifiers held in Gurugram. The win secured them ₹24.3 lakhs and the honour of representing South Asia on the international VALORANT stage in Bangkok this October.
The event, hosted by NODWIN Gaming in collaboration with Riot Games, drew over 12 million views and peaked at 50,000 concurrent viewers—setting a new benchmark for South Asian esports. Alongside high-stakes matches, the event featured a creator showmatch, celebrating the growing VALORANT community. Velocity Gaming will now face top Asia-Pacific teams at VCT Ascension from 13–26 October 2025.
-
Jul 15, 2025 14:39 IST
PUBG Mobile’s July update morphs into monster mayhem
In a move that redefines sandbox gaming inside a battle royale, PUBG Mobile’s World of Wonder has just leveled up. The July 2025 update (version 3.9) delivers a bizarre buffet of sci-fi horror and cartoon chaos, dropping new monsters, transformable vehicles, and co-op battle modes into an already crowded warzone.
The update’s star is "Strange Town," a new game mode that fuses tower defense with survival horror, pitting squads against waves of grotesque, AI-powered beasts. Think Call of Duty Zombies, but reimagined inside PUBG's sandbox toolkit. Another addition, “Zombie Siege,” throws 60 players into a PvPvE deathmatch where surviving monsters is just half the battle.
The custom map editor now lets players spawn animated objects, code combat logic, and craft entire game genres from scratch. It’s less a map tool and more a game engine for the TikTok generation—fast, chaotic, and primed for streaming.
Tencent isn’t just patching a game. It’s trying to stretch PUBG Mobile beyond battle royale, turning it into a platform for user-generated chaos. Whether this turns World of Wonder into the next Roblox or a glorified gimmick remains to be seen. Either way, it’s loud, wild, and unmistakably 2025.
-
Jul 15, 2025 14:19 IST
PHP-based Interlock RAT resurfaces with a silent server-side twist
A new variant of the Interlock Remote Access Trojan is targeting web servers with surgical precision. Discovered by Sekoia researchers, this PHP-based strain moves away from desktop infections and buries itself directly into the backend of compromised websites.
By hiding in legitimate PHP scripts, the malware gives attackers full remote control. They can browse directories, run arbitrary commands, and siphon off sensitive data without tripping security alarms. The code is minimal, evasive, and speaks the same language as the web stack it inhabits.
This shift signals a larger trend among threat actors. Instead of deploying bulky executables, they are embedding native code into platforms where it blends in seamlessly. It is a move from noisy malware to silent persistence.
The infrastructure behind this campaign remains active, using fast-changing domains and redirect chains to obscure its trail. As more organizations move to web-first architectures, this variant is a stark reminder that the war is no longer just on endpoints. It is in the code that powers the internet.
-
Jul 15, 2025 13:26 IST
Philips Unveils QLED 8100 Series on Amazon Prime Day
Philips has launched its new 8100 Series Smart QLED TVs exclusively on Amazon India, coinciding with Prime Day 2025. The range, available in sizes from 43” to 65”, features 4K UHD QLED panels with Quantum Dot Technology and 93% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut for vibrant picture quality.
Supporting HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a 120Hz refresh rate, the TVs cater to both cinephiles and gamers. Powered by Google TV OS, they include built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, AirPlay, and NFC. Audio is enhanced with 30W speakers and Dolby Audio. Additional features include Eye Care Technology, senior mode, and hearing aid compatibility.
Designed with a bezel-less display and AI-powered art mode, the TVs combine elegance and innovation. Powered by a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage, the 8100 Series ensures smooth performance and future-ready connectivity. Models include 43PQT8100/94, 50PQT8100/94, 55PQT8100/94, and 65PQT8100/94.
-
Jul 15, 2025 12:55 IST
HMD T21 Tablet Debuts on HMD.com at ₹14,499
HMD has launched its latest device—the HMD T21 tablet—exclusively on HMD.com at a special price of ₹14,499 (MRP ₹15,999). Designed for work, play, and creativity, the T21 features a 10.36” 2K display, 8MP front and rear cameras, and OZO Audio for an immersive experience. With 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), and an 8200mAh battery, it ensures smooth performance and all-day use.
The tablet supports voice calling, dual SIM, Second Screen for PC, and active pen input, making it ideal for productivity and family use. Running Android 13 with an upgrade to Android 14, the T21 is IP52-rated for durability and crafted with eco-conscious materials.
HMD continues its direct-to-consumer journey with this launch, following the successful Barbie phone release. Additionally, starting 17th July, HMD Fusion buyers on HMD.com can access a free 2-month Blacknut cloud gaming bundle.