Tech Update Of The Day

boAt x Naruto collab brings anime to audio gear
boAt has launched India’s first-ever anime-themed audio gear in collaboration with Naruto, debuting limited-edition Rockerz 460 headphones and Stone 350 Pro speaker. Celebrating fan-favourite characters Naruto, Kakashi, and Itachi, the collection combines immersive sound with iconic design, targeting India’s fast-growing Gen-Z anime community.
The Rockerz 460 features 40mm drivers, boAt Signature Sound, BEAST™ Mode, and 30-hour battery life, making it ideal for long anime sessions or daily use. Meanwhile, the Stone 350 Pro delivers punchy 14W sound, RGB lighting, and 12-hour battery life in a rugged, IPX5-rated body.
This cultural crossover extends beyond tech; boAt is powering real-world fan experiences, such as ramen raves and Naruto runs. Available now for ₹1,799
Jul 16, 2025 12:43 IST
Acer Launches Swift Lite 14 AI PC in India
Acer has unveiled its latest Swift Lite 14 AI laptop in India, designed for modern mobile professionals, creators, and students. As part of Acer’s Lite series, the Swift Lite 14 emphasizes ultra-light portability, premium performance, and AI-powered productivity. Weighing just 1.1 kg and measuring 15.9mm thick, the laptop features a 14-inch OLED WUXGA display with a cinematic 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 180-degree hinge for versatile use.
It is powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with built-in AI Boost NPU, enabling smooth multitasking, content creation, and conferencing with enhanced battery efficiency. The laptop supports Windows Studio Effects and includes a dedicated Copilot key for AI features. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, dual USB-C with Power Delivery, HDMI, and up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. Priced from ₹62,999, the Swift Lite 14 is available via Acer exclusive stores, online platforms, and leading retail partners.
Jul 16, 2025 12:38 IST
iQOO Battlegrounds Series Unveiled with ₹1 Cr
iQOO has announced its biggest BGMI esports tournament yet, the iQOO Battlegrounds Series, with a prize pool of ₹1 crore. Kicking off July 21, the qualifiers will see 32 top teams compete, including the winner of the iQOO Community Cup. The event will culminate in a high-stakes LAN finale in Delhi from August 8–10.
Organized by NODWIN Gaming, this tournament reinforces iQOO’s dedication to building India’s gaming ecosystem. iQOO aims to blend performance and passion in esports, while offering gamers high-performance smartphones. The collaboration marks a significant push for grassroots talent and the growing mobile esports scene in India.
Jul 16, 2025 11:32 IST
Cloudflare Blocks Record 7.3 Tbps DDoS Attack
Cloudflare’s 2025 Q2 DDoS Threat Report highlights an alarming surge in hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks, with the largest ever recorded peaking at 7.3 Tbps and 4.8 billion packets per second. The company blocked 6,500+ hyper-volumetric attacks, averaging 71 per day, and mitigated 7.3 million total attacks this quarter. Although overall attack volume dropped from Q1’s spike, activity remained 44% higher year-over-year. Layer 3/4 attacks declined, while HTTP DDoS attacks rose 9%.
The Telecommunications sector was the most targeted, with Indonesia the top source. Ransom DDoS threats increased by 68% quarter-over-quarter. Emerging threats like Teeworlds and RIPv1 floods surged, exploiting outdated protocols and misconfigurations. Cloudflare emphasized that “small” attacks can still overwhelm unprotected servers. With real-time AI-powered defenses and a global network, Cloudflare continues to provide free, unmetered DDoS protection to help secure critical infrastructure and build a safer Internet.
Jul 16, 2025 10:10 IST
AI arms race heats up as Gamescom 2025 spotlights real-time generative tech
In a move that reflects the shifting tectonics of game development, Gamescom 2025 is no longer just a playground for blockbuster reveals. It’s now a proving ground for AI-generated experiences. This year’s lineup features over 400 companies, but the real buzz is circling firms using real-time generative AI to craft dynamic game narratives, level design, and even player behaviour.
Heavyweights like Nvidia and Tencent are dialling up demonstrations of procedural content generation powered by large language models and neural radiance fields, hinting at a future where human developers might focus less on handcrafting assets and more on curating AI-generated possibilities. Smaller studios, meanwhile, are banking on AI to punch above their weight, building expansive worlds with leaner teams and faster pipelines.
While some exhibitors are showcasing their AI systems as tools for iteration, others are already allowing the tech to co-author game logic. Critics are wary of automation's artistic cost, but developers argue it’s less about replacement and more about redefining roles. As the lines blur between creator and collaborator, Gamescom 2025 is becoming ground zero for what might be the biggest creative pivot in game design since the move to 3D.